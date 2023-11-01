An ally in AI: How industrialists are leveraging the technology to meet sustainability goals

AI and advanced analytics can help energy and industrial companies meet their sustainability goals , [+] According to AVEVA, faster and more effectively. getty

These days it is not just about what you produce, but also how you produce it. Doing this consistently is a formidable problem for the global energy and industrial complex. The solution may be, and in many cases is already being, provided by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics.

For Jim Chappell, global head of AI and advanced analytics at industrial software and consulting group AVEVA, it’s about connecting the dots between the desire for better throughput with sustainability objectives, and what you’re likely to get as a result is largely is better. Low carbon scenario.

Chappell said, “AI is a vital and purposeful tool in that effort. The possibilities are endless – from AI-driven carbon capture to physics-based simulations to streamlining processes for a green hydrogen future or making power grids more resilient. “Property Optimization.” At the recently concluded AVEVA World 2023 conference in San Francisco, USA

Ultimately what AVEVA and its partners are attempting to do is to provide the software underpinning or digital backbone of a sustainable industrial ecosystem that is connected, time-sensitive, data-sensitive, but without human oversight. And include fail-safe mechanisms.

If this sounds complicated, imagine swapping out age-old analog industrial processes and manual information gathering to delivering the same information digitally through algorithms that work based on the data collected and captured. The procedures should be executed immediately.

The company’s system is called AVEVA Connect, on which it builds its own software solution, and claims that its customers are adopting AI technology that best suits their operations and, of course, their budget.

For those unaware, there are two primary AI pillars in the industrial complex. The first is generative AI, or AI that is capable of generating media/text using generative modeling, and subsequently learning from it to generate new models or executable data that may have similar but often better characteristics.

The second is predictive AI or the use of data and analytics based machine learning to identify patterns (e.g. past events and processing) and make further predictions (e.g. about future events and processes, suggested improvements in throughput, maintenance Best time for).

Both are described by AVEVA as “gateways to an unlimited world of data analytics”, including anonymized learning from third-party analytics. And it’s all done with a single objective in mind – helping companies achieve net zero faster.

“The AI ​​journey of energy and industrial companies has really just begun. It’s not just that processes and approaches are changing, so too is the scope of our ambition as an industry partner. For AVIVA and our customers, this It’s no longer about closed software, but about open ecosystems,” Chappell said.

Those customers are not hesitating to turn to AI as they move toward net zero. AVEVA CEO Caspar Herzberg was regularly found at AVEVA World 2023 rubbing shoulders with decision makers at the companies to which his software organization is providing solutions.

AVEVA CEO Caspar Herzberg addresses the AVEVA World 2023 conference in San Francisco, US , [+] 24 October 2023. Gaurav Sharma, 24 October 2023

Companies as diverse as Henkel, Yinson and Mitsubishi Power were also keen to discuss the benefits of AI and big data across their five key corporate pillars – operations, maintenance, forecasting, revenue and collaboration.

Beatriz Blanco, senior manager of platforms and applications at Mitsubishi Power, said: “Is it worth it? Yes, that question has already been answered in the affirmative. Such software and tools help you effectively scale “The technology we have, developed in partnership with vendors like AVEVA, has been a continuously improving process efficiency journey for us over 10 years.”

And according to the Total Economic Impact (TEI) study recently commissioned by Forrester on behalf of AVEVA, customers who invested in its solutions over three years saw a 1-2% improvement in operational efficiency.

This resulted in an average cost savings of $405,000 and an ROI of 466% with payback in less than six months. According to Chappell, it all comes down to industrial fundamentals.

“AI accelerates things that are already possible, and frees people up to deal with more pressing issues in the value chain rather than working on paper problems. It serves as a protective mechanism in risky processes.” It can also work in the U.S. But its greatest potential is that AI aims to help achieve net zero by continuously improving corporate efficiency and returns.”