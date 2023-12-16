An Alabama business owned by a black woman makes customers feel at home: 'We watch each other's kids grow up'

A large, white house just off the Alabaster Freeway hosts Frou Frou Boutique, a retail store for women’s clothing and jewelry.

Its bubblegum pink door welcomes customers while the inside sparkles with color and light. The pink posters on the walls, a velvety green sofa at the entrance and a multitude of disco balls, the crystal chandeliers, the spotted wallpaper and neon signs are all almost as bright as their owner, Brigel Oden.

Oden’s voice echoes throughout the store with a Southern belle accent.

She warmly asks about her clients’ children, providing the latest information about her three children. She smiles and offers advice in a casual conversation about young adult children and praise and admiration in another discussion about a new fashion trend.

“Being in a small town, I have some loyal customers, a loyal following. This small town has really given a lot of love to my business. I’m really thankful and grateful for that. Alabaster has shown a lot of love to Frou Frou. I couldn’t do this without the support of the community,” Oden said.

According to a recent study by the Brookings Institution, Black women accounted for more than 19% of all women-owned businesses in the US in 2017, which is higher than their proportion in the population. However, according to a report by Prosper, representation in the Birmingham metro has lagged.

In 2019, there were 19,077 African American-owned businesses across Alabama, according to a study by the Alabama State Data Center at the University of Alabama.

Oden said that when she first opened her business, customers came in looking for the owner, and were surprised to see that the store was run by a Black woman.

“As a black woman, I want to be inclusive for everyone. I want everyone to feel welcome. Like me, being a minority, I know I have been to places and businesses before where I didn’t feel as welcome. And so in my field, in my business, I like to keep that in mind; I want my space to feel inclusive and welcoming,” Oden said.

Oden grew up in Haynesville, a small town in Lowndes County, population just under 800. When she was 14, Oden moved to Montgomery.

She studied business at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she met her husband, Desmond Oden. While in school, Oden worked in a boutique. She said that she remembered that she enjoyed working in the boutique more than school and decided to drop out.

Oden said he did not graduate college because school was not the right path for him. She said she wants to “be my own boss” and have the freedom to pursue her dreams in the creative field.

She and her husband moved to Alabaster from Hoover 20 years ago with hopes of starting a family. She was hesitant at first, because Alabaster was a small, quiet town. But once they moved, Oden said she had no regrets about having kids and growing her business in her new hometown.

She said she remembers spending Saturday mornings shopping with her mother as a child.

“I think that’s where it started, seeing the women in my family. Me, my sisters, my aunts, my cousins, whenever I see them, they’re so cute, so well-dressed,” Oden said.

When Oden’s children were in elementary school 12 years ago, she thought about starting her own business.

“My kids and my husband, my family, they know I love what I do. And I think it’s important to them, so they’ve always been supportive,” Oden said.

He started selling clothes online from his home office. From here his business continued to grow. She began doing pop-ups and shows at the homes of her family and close friends.

“The first show was at my house, which wasn’t very well attended,” Oden said with a laugh as he told the story of his humble beginnings. “I thought, ‘Should I stop, should I keep going? But it started like that and it just grew and grew and grew.’”

At one point, she converted an old flower truck into a traveling boutique. She would drive the truck to private parties hosted by her friends and family to show off her clothes and jewelry.

“I kept going because of my love for what I was doing, honestly it felt like the thing to do for me.”

After five years of traveling and hosting pop-up shows, they opened their first brick-and-mortar in Alabaster.

Last year, Oden opened another brick-and-mortar in Birmingham called Flow BHM, geared more toward streetwear and offering men’s, women’s, and unisex clothing.

However, after a while, Oden said driving from Alabaster to downtown Birmingham became a hassle. She also feared missing big basketball games and dance productions her children’s senior year. He decided to move the collection online.

“It was new. I went into it thinking it was going to have the following Frou Frou. Frou Frou has been around for a long time and I’ve worked my way up to where I am today. At the end of the day, I decided that right now, I want to spend more time staying closer to home, spending more time with my kids,” Oden said.

“I understand [FLOW BHM] This is something I can revisit later. It’s bittersweet in a way. I don’t regret doing it, but I’m satisfied with going ahead and putting it online. For now, I’m going to focus on Fru Fru, which I know is definitely working for me.

On an average day, Oden is ordering and purchasing clothes from her vendors, advertising clothes on Facebook and Instagram, planning social media posts relevant to her audience, restocking racks, and more. Is tracking its sales, reorganizing and redecorating the store.

To help her stay up-to-date, Oden has recruited some young women to help her identify what’s most trendy, like quilted puffer jackets, vests and bags, fuzzy sweaters and red Accessories.

“It’s a lot of work,” she said. “Sometimes it gets tiring, it gets old and the energy I had starts to wane.”

Oden said what keeps him going is knowing he’s created a place where people can relax and feel at home.

“The thing about Frou Frou is that it’s an experience. It’s not just about passing. I love hearing what your kids are doing, I tell you what my kids are doing, we can tell,” Oden said. “We actually have a relationship. “We watch each other’s kids grow up.”

She said Fru Fru is a special place where people don’t just come to buy clothes, they stop to talk, laugh and connect.

“Frou Frou is a safe place for people, we have some young people who don’t come to shop, but sometimes they just need a person to listen. Even when I’m not here, I try to have a person here that has a listening ear, that welcoming mentality,” Oden said.

“You don’t have to come here just to shop, you can come here just to sit on my couch and we’ll give you a soda or water. We will listen to you, pray with you. That’s what we’re here for. I want it to feel like a second home to people.”

