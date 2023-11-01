An airline pilot has been accused of allegedly threatening to shoot the captain 'multiple times' if he diverted a flight to attend to a medical emergency of a passenger.

A pilot has been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot the captain if the flight was diverted. Nicolas Economou/Nurfoto via Getty Images

A pilot has been accused of allegedly threatening to shoot a plane’s captain if the captain diverted a flight because of a passenger who needed medical care.

According to federal court records, a grand jury in Utah on October 18 indicted Jonathan J. Dunn, charging him with interference with the flight crew.

The Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General said in an email sent Tuesday that Dunn was the first officer or co-pilot on the flight and was authorized to carry a gun under a program run by the Transportation Security Administration.

“After a disagreement about a possible flight change due to a passenger medical incident, Dunn told the captain he would be shot multiple times if the captain changed the flight path,” the Office of Inspector General said.

The Inspector General described Dunn as a California pilot. It did not identify the airline on which the incident occurred, saying only that it was a commercial airline flight. The office did not say what the flight’s intended route was, or whether it was diverted.

The inspector general said he is working with the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration on the investigation.

The two-page indictment filed in federal district court in Utah says only that Dunn “used a dangerous weapon to assault and intimidate a crew member.” It also did not indicate the airline, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City declined to comment beyond the information provided in the indictment.

Interfering with flight crew is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Arraignment is scheduled for November 16.

The indictment of the pilot comes just days after an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot in the cockpit jump seat tried to shut down the engine of a Horizon Air jet mid-flight. After the plane diverted to Portland, Oregon, the captain and co-pilot subdued and arrested him.

Joseph David Emerson, of Pleasant Hill, California, told police he was suffering from depression and had consumed psychedelic mushrooms 48 hours before the flight. He pleaded innocent in state court in Portland to a charge of attempted murder.

That incident revived debate over how pilots are screened for mental health — largely by relying on whether they would willingly give up information that could raise safety concerns. During routine medical examinations pilots are required to disclose any symptoms of depression, anxiety, drug or alcohol dependence and any medications they take.

Source: fortune.com