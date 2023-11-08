An Airbnb 'tenant from hell' who stayed in a California rental for 570 days without paying has finally left the property

An Airbnb landlord said a tenant stopped paying rent and fought to get her to leave.

The tenant finally left the property on Friday amid the ongoing legal battle.

The tenant’s lawyer argues that the landlord had no right to change the locks after he moved out.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Aleksandar Jovanovic, a luxury landlord in California, is fighting a protracted legal battle to evict an Airbnb “tenant” from hell, who he says has been living rent-free at his property since April 2022, this weekend. After that he is breathing a little easier.

Elizabeth Hirshhorn, the guest he was trying to evict, finally left on Nov. 3 after he said she spent 570 days refusing to pay for living in a guest suite at his Brentwood property.

Sebastian Rucci, an attorney for Jovanovic, told Insider that the 570-day legal process involved nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent and a police escort before Elizabeth Hirschhorn left the property on Friday.

But a cryptic email from Hirschhorn’s lawyer suggests the situation is far from over.

“This is a smear campaign. The headlines are false,” Hirschhorn said in a statement emailed to Insider through his attorney, Amanda Seward. “This was never a 6-month Airbnb, we never had an agreed upon end date of March 19, 2022, I did not refuse to pay rent, I did not demand $100,000 to leave or for me to be by Jovanovic A particular amount must be paid to go out. I was advised not to speak immediately to set the matter straight. People do not know that the real story is very different from what they have been told.”

Before relocating to the Brentwood location, Hirshhorn was locked out of a $2.6 million rental in Oakland, California, in July 2021, as Insider previously reported.

an unexpected transfer

Jovanovic was at home on Nov. 3 when he saw a moving team moving items in and out of the guest suite of his Brentwood property, where Hirshhorn was staying, according to a court filing submitted by Rucki, which was reviewed by Insider. Was done.

When she asked the crew what they were doing, they refused to answer, according to the filing, leading Jovanovic to call the police out of fear that they might come along with her unwanted guest.

Jovanovic had, over the past 18 months, filed both a complaint for damages to collect unpaid rent and an unlawful detainer complaint to initiate eviction proceedings against Hirschhorn.

Hirshhorn had some successes in court — including, as Insider previously reported, a judge ruled in her favor, ordering that she couldn’t be evicted because the unit was deemed inappropriate due to the lack of a certificate of occupancy or permit. Was listed as rental in manner. To make a shower.

Despite a ruling in Hirschhorn’s favor preventing her from being evicted, the unit was vacated and returned to its owner in the same condition it was in when he first rented the unit in September 2021, according to the unlawful detainer complaint. According to a motion from Jovanovic’s attorney to dismiss.

Jovanovic said police escorted Hirschhorn off the property.

Hirschhorn’s attorney Seward told Insider in an email statement that Hirschhorn was never evicted from the property, never refused to pay rent, and instead “left for her personal safety due to extreme harassment by her landlord.” “Decided to go somewhere else, including the wrong one.” He is spreading stories and false headlines in the press about her, about her surveillance, about the fraud on her and her friends, as well as about the conditions of the property.”

Within an hour of seeing Hirschhorn walk away, Jovanovic changed the locks, in accordance with Rucki’s motion to dismiss the eviction suit against Hirschhorn.

a suspicious legal battle

As The Los Angeles Times reports, the problem began about five months after Hirshhorn moved into the guest suite, when she requested repairs to electric blinds that had stopped working. When Jovanovic went to get them repaired, the outlet reported that he noticed water damage and mold in the bathroom sink, which was not there before his tenancy and he wanted to fix it.

The Times reported that Jovanovic offered to pay for Hirschhorn to stay in a hotel until repairs were completed, but he declined. According to the outlet, he invited her to stay in his guest room, but she declined, citing her allergy to cat hair.

Jovanovic claims Hirschhorn paid nearly five months of rent when she initially rented the guest suite at $105 per night, then stopped paying in April 2022 — when she told Housing Department investigators, Pedro Gonzalez, alleging that she was facing illegal eviction, harassment. and non-payment of transfer fees.

Hirshhorn had refused to move unless Jovanovic paid him $100,000, the Times reviewed, citing a settlement offer. She later counter-sued Jovanovic, alleging he “improperly invited” her to stay at his home, according to the Times.

According to the Times, Hirschhorn also contacted the Los Angeles Department of Buildings and Safety. The department identified two code violations at the unit regarding the certificate of occupancy and shower installation permit.

Hirschhorn’s lawyer told Insider that she went to the Housing Department only after Jovanovic “tried to evict Ms. Hirschhorn on one week’s notice in mid-March 2022 after she had paid the next month’s rent as agreed, a had an extended rental agreement for a year, and had paid approximately $24,000 in rent since living there.”

Jovanovic was eventually forced to withdraw his eviction notice until he could prove to the city that the unit was in compliance — but he said Hirshhorn wouldn’t let him in to complete any repairs, Insider reported. previously reported, at least until this weekend, when Hirschhorn left the property for security reasons, according to her attorney.

Although he plans to eventually obtain the necessary permits to rent out the unit again, Jovanovic said in a follow-up article to the Los Angeles Times that, for now, he plans to convert the space into a recreation room for his two children. Used to be.

“We need to take out the bad energy and turn it back into a happy, family place,” he told the outlet.

Hirschhorn later sued Jovanovic, alleging that he “inappropriately invited” her to stay at his home. Alan J. via Getty Images Shaben/Los Angeles Times

But, after he left, Hirschhorn’s lawyer said in an email on November 4 that Jovanovic “jumped the gun” by changing the locks.

Hirshhorn’s attorney Seward “discussed with me concerns over continued harassment and surveillance, as well as a desire to repair those things,” Hirshhorn’s attorney Seward wrote in an email to Jovanovic’s attorney, which was reviewed by Insider. , which were in need of repair. “Subject to my discussion with Ms. Hirschhorn, please be advised that you have no authority to change the locks or leave the unit. Furthermore, you have violated the law by entering without permission and changing the locks.”

Jovanovic’s attorney considered the notion that Hirshhorn would return absurd and told Insider that his client intends to pursue his own lawsuit to demand back rent from the woman.

“Her lawyer’s statement that she may return is indicative of the venom that this cottage industry of harassers uses to terrorize friendly landlords like Sasha,” Rucci said in an email statement to Insider.

He added: “The good news is that she didn’t get a dime in extortion money. There is no basis for Elizabeth Hirschhorn to terrorize Sasha. She got 570 days of free rent and harassed her endlessly. Many of their arguments that he had a right to be in the unit were absurd. You can’t pretend those arguments are true; it’s like putting lipstick on a pig.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com