An Airbnb host whose SF duplex was filled with a guest says he received just enough compensation for 'making a difference' after posting on X.

Erica Gamezer says Airbnb guests flooded her San Francisco duplex, leaving her $300,000 in debt.

She posted a thread on X six months later, criticizing Airbnb for offering compensation.

The post went viral and Airbnb later made an offer big enough to “make a difference,” Jemzer said.

six months later airbnb host Erica Gamezer’s duplex in San Francisco was flooded, she took to social media to protest the vacation rental company.

in 30-post Thread On She was pregnant.

Want to hear a scary Airbnb story this Halloween season? Here’s the story of how I became pregnant, homeless, and over $300,000 in debt after Airbnb guests moved into my home. It’s a real cliffhanger. Would love your thoughts @airbnb And @bchesky, pic.twitter.com/ASvguMlnet – 📣 Coach Erica (@EricaCoaches) 19 October 2023

And Airbnb wasn’t doing much to help him clean up the mess. He argued in the thread that its reimbursement offering only covered 10% of his out-of-pocket costs.

Gemzer’s thread went viral — with more than 20 million views — and a few weeks later, the company came back to him with a bigger offer.

Neither Gemzer nor Airbnb disclosed specific details about the offer — including the amount — but Gemzer believes her social media blitz spurred the company to action.

Airbnb did not comment explicitly on how Gemzer’s social media activity affected their final offer. “After receiving additional documentation, we provided further assistance to our host with some additional costs not covered by his insurance,” a representative for the company told Insider via text.

On the morning of April 14, Gemzer – who lived in the lower unit of her duplex and rented out the upper unit on Airbnb – woke up to what she described as “water fountains” from the ceiling and light fixtures at the Was.

Guests staying in the upper unit had checked out a day early — two days earlier than expected, she later told Insider over the phone.

It cost Gemzer only $130,000 to gut his duplex, and contractors estimated it would take about $250,000 to rebuild. Erica Gemzer

Gemzer said she ran upstairs, worried that one of her guests had drowned in the bathtub, based only on how much water was falling. Instead, he discovered that the toilet bowl in the upper unit was clogged, and the valve connecting it to the water tank was damaged. By that time, water had been flowing continuously from the toilet bowl for more than 15 hours, he wrote on X.

Gemzer – Who Says Guests clogged toilet – contacted Airbnb to find out what the company will cover. Airbnb’s Host Damage Protection policy, called AirCover, reimburses hosts up to $3 million for damage to their home or belongings, According On the Airbnb website.

However, the company told her it could pursue a case under its Host Damage Protection Program only if guests refused to pay, she noted on X.

Airbnb opened a case, but Gemzer told Insider it took weeks of correspondence with the company and a third-party adjuster to investigate the matter before a plumber could come to inspect the toilet. Meanwhile, the bills kept adding up.

However, Airbnb’s account is a little different. “We take Aircover requests, including this case, seriously, and we’ve been in constant contact with the host,” its representative told Insider via text.

Erica Gamezer said there were “waterfalls” falling from her ceiling on April 14. Erica Gamezer

In his post on X last month, Gemzer said Considering the costs the flood will cause such as her water bills, property taxes, mortgage payments, increased insurance premiums, damaged equipment, water damage restoration costs, packing and storing her belongings, and lost rental income, His unreimbursed expenses were more than $300,000.

dry house alone The cost was about $130,000, and a contractor estimated that rebuilding the home would cost about $250,000, though her homeowner’s insurance is covering the bulk of those expenses, Gemzer later told Insider.

He said on Was asked to do.

However, she has accepted the company’s most recent offer. Although the new amount doesn’t cover everything, it does include enough to “make a difference,” Gemzer told Insider via text.

‘I didn’t want to be a landlord’

Since her post went viral, Gemzer said she has faced criticism from “nasty trolls on Twitter” saying she doesn’t know how to run a business.

She argues that she never wanted to run it: “I couldn’t afford a single-family home. I bought a two-unit building because that’s all I could afford, and I decided and wanted to be a landlord. What I want to become is the result of that.”

While San Francisco’s The extremely expensive housing market has cooled in recent months, The average price of a home in the city was still around $1.3 million, According According to Redfin data for September. And according to the California Department of Housing, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom is nearly $3,000 Classifies single-person households earning $104,400 As “low” income.

Gemzer said she decided to rent out the upper level of her duplex to Airbnb guests for short-term stays instead of renting it out long-term — so she would have the space for her family after her baby was born.

However, San Francisco Planning Department officials said that Gemzer’s residence was not authorized for “intermediate-length occupancy” between one month and one year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

And Gemzer said this costly — and emotionally draining — incident shows that Airbnb doesn’t do enough to “educate” hosts like her. Not all Airbnb hosts are “mini-corporations” running multiple Airbnb locations, he said.

Gemzar will now advise other Airbnb hosts to get homeowners insurance, umbrella insurance, and short-term rental insurance.

Since the incident, Gemzer said she has been staying in four different Airbnbs in an “ironic” turn of events, and she recently signed a lease for another home in the area, while she is staying at her duplex. But the construction is waiting for completion.

