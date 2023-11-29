An AI CEO Robot Is Here to Sell You Luxury Rum NFTs

Apparently the best way to get ahead as a woman in tech is to not be real.

Earlier this week, news broke that a tech conference was adding two female speakers to boost diversity numbers. If that wasn’t enough, we now reportedly have the world’s first AI CEO – a female-presenting robot named Mika.

Poland-based Diktador — a self-proclaimed luxury rum company that also makes cigars — says it named Mika as an experimental CEO in August 2022. It was a few months ago that OpenAI ignited the world’s sudden passion for AI with the release of ChatGPT.

“Dictador has just announced the appointment of the world’s first AI robot as CEO of a global company. The new CEO is a human-like robot with AI incorporated into it. The robot is a woman, named Mika. She will be the official face of Dictador, the world’s most progressive luxury rum producer,” Dictador said on its website.

According to Dictador, Mika has a wide and expanding amount of responsibilities, including identifying potential customers and helping design bottles for his rum.

“My decision-making process relies on extensive data analysis and alignment with the company’s strategic objectives,” Mika said in a video interview with Reuters in September.

“It is devoid of personal bias. “Ensuring fair and strategic choices that prioritize the best interests of the organization.”

Of course a robot AI CEO is also involved with NFTs

What came into focus with this story is that Mika also leads a decentralized autonomous organization project for the company. This includes collecting NFTs and engaging with its DAO community.

According to Dictador, its Arthouse Spirits DAO concept is a ‘world first’ and is backed by tangible assets. It claims it is a special collection of “the world’s oldest and rarest” rums.

“The added value its members bring to the community brings exclusive access to VIPs and extraordinary activities that money can’t buy. “One of these is the unprecedented ability for the Arthouse Spirits DAO community to meet and hang out with Mika,” the website reads.

While this whole scenario sounds exactly like a gimmick to sell NFTs, Dictador President Marek Szolsrowski says that Mika is the real CEO and provides data-driven benefits to the company.

According to Mika, it also provides the ability to work round the clock without requiring any downtime like us normal humans.

“I am always on hand 24/7 to make executive decisions and whip up some AI magic,” she said.

Despite his alleged role as head of Dictador, Szolsrowski has said that human CEOs should not be concerned about the future of their jobs — and that decisions like hiring and firing employees are still in the hands of the executive team. .

That being said, it’s unclear how much human oversight goes into all the decisions Mika makes. Considering that news of this hasn’t really been around for a year and a major component of Mika’s job involves DAOs and NFTs, I’m looking at this whole thing with a heavy dose of skepticism.

Source: www.smartcompany.com.au