A modeling agency created an AI-generated Aitana Lopez after experiencing problems booking real models.

Lopez can earn €915, or more than $1,000, per ad and is shown in images on Fanview.

Fanview’s CEO previously told Insider that AI-generated characters will flourish and become common.

A Spanish modeling agency said it has created the country’s first AI influencer, who can earn up to €10,000 or $11,000 per month as a model.

Euronews reported the news based on an interview with Rubén Cruz, founder of Barcelona-based modeling agency The Clueless, which created the influencer.

The AI-generated woman, Aitana Lopez, is a 25-year-old woman with pink hair. His account has 124,000 followers on Instagram.

Cruz told Euronews that she decided to design Lopez after having trouble working with real models and influencers. He said, “We began to analyze how we were operating and realized that many projects were being stalled or canceled due to problems beyond our control. Often it was the influencer or model’s fault, not That’s because of design issues.”

He said, “We did this so that we could live a better life and not depend on other people who have egos, who have mania, or who just want to make a lot of money through appearances.”

At the time of publication, 56 photos had been shared on Lopez’s Instagram account. Pictures of her wearing lingerie have also been posted on Fanview, a membership platform similar to OnlyFans.

Her recent Instagram Stories show her on a night out drinking cocktails and hitting the gym. The agency created the images using Photoshop.

According to Euronews, Cruz said that she was created with a “personality” and “based on what society likes most”.

A post on the Clueless agency’s website describes her as a “strong and determined woman” and “a passionate Scorpio” with a love of video games and fitness.

She can make just over €1,000, or $1,090, per ad and make between €3,000 and €10,000 per month.

Business Insider’s Marta Bynoe recently reported that the number of AI models is growing and they are finding success on social media and adult content platforms. Some examples include Emily Pellegrini, an adult content creator on Fanview who has just over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Fanview CEO, Will Monjanz, told The Beano that he believes AI-generated characters will flourish and will soon be as widespread as those from human creators.

