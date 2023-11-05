An ad I wrote went up on billboards all over New York City—I got paid less than you think

In 2016, I was a pretty broke writer living in New York, barely making a living despite most of the troubles.

I freelanced for MTV News. I raise rambunctious kids on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. I worked in catering at a private event venue in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood… within a few months my bank account was down to less than $200.

At the beginning of the year, I helped a creative agency called Ready Set Rocket write copy for a polling-oriented website. Around April that year, I reached out to him again to see if he had any more projects in the pipeline.

Six weeks later, while walking down the West Side Highway in Manhattan, I saw a billboard with some words that looked familiar… and I realized I had written them.

When I reached out to RSR about upcoming work, they told me they were working with Manhattan-based storage space company Manhattan Mini Storage on a series of billboards. They wanted cheeky slogans connecting outdoor space and storage space.

I sent them a list of nine possible slogans, including the following:

Oho. Hey, New Yorker. You need more space, right? we got you.

We bought this galaxy for you. you are welcome.

Einstein knew a few things about space. whatever. so do we.

Hillary says space exploration is the future. we agree.

At the time, I was charging $30 an hour for copywriting services. The project took 90 minutes total, so I invoiced the company, received my $45, and went on with my work.

By the end of May, I had almost forgotten about this project. The turnaround time was very quick and I needed to continue making money – ideally more than $45 at a time. At the time, I had just picked up a summer babysitting program and was walking to the subway on Manhattan’s West Side Highway when I noticed a billboard for Manhattan Mini Storage.

My Manhattan Mini Storage Billboard on the High Line.

Photo Courtesy Gilly Malinsky

“Einstein knew a little bit about space. Whatever. So do we.” It said.

That line seemed oddly familiar… was it something I sent? I looked through my emails, pulled out those nine slogans and there it was (or, at least, the original version of it).

I could not believe it. A line I wrote about two months ago is now immortalized on a billboard above New York City. It felt like some crazy dream that could only happen there. A year later I saw the same billboard in another location in Manhattan while walking along the High Line.

Unlike articles, there are no bylines on billboards. No one else knew I wrote it. But seeing this thing that I had come up with in a matter of minutes and completely forgotten about the city brought me more joy than many of the projects the world knew I had written.

Don’t miss: Do you want to be smarter and more successful in your money, work and life? Sign up for our new newsletter,

get cnbc free Warren Buffett Guide to InvestingWhich delivers the billionaire’s #1 best advice, do’s and don’ts and three key investing principles in one clear and simple guidebook for regular investors.

check out:

I answered a Craigslist ad offering $25/hour to help match a woman with “intelligent, well-educated men” on Bumble and OkCupid.

‘Pick up a fresh, perfect branzino’: A comedian tells the stirring story of his TaskRabbit side hustle that went viral on Reddit

A 28-year-old can make up to $113,500 a year in side income—and it only costs $50 to start

Source: www.cnbc.com