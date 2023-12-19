An abused wife takes Tesla to task over tracking technology. she lost

By Christina Cook and Dan Levin

(Reuters) – San Francisco police Sergeant David Radford contacted Tesla in May 2020 with a request on a case: could the automaker provide data on an alleged stalker’s remote access to the vehicle?

According to the police report, a woman came to the police station, clearly frightened. She told police that her abusive husband, in violation of the restraining order, was stalking and harassing her by using the technology in his 2016 Tesla Model

The SUV allows owners to access its location and control other features remotely through a smartphone app. She told police she found a metal baseball bat in the back seat — the same bat her husband had previously used to threaten her, the police report said.

Weeks later, Sergeant Radford asked Tesla for data that could help the investigation. According to records from the lawsuit later filed by the woman, a Tesla service manager responded that remote-access logs were only available within seven days of recorded incidents. Radford’s investigation stalled.

According to interviews with divorce attorneys, private investigators and opposing counsel, technology-enabled car stalking cases are emerging as automakers add more sophisticated features such as location tracking and remote control of functions such as closing doors or blowing the horn. Have been. Supporters of domestic violence. This kind of abusive behavior using phone spyware or other tools like tracking devices has long been a concern, prompting technology companies including Google and Apple to build safeguards into their products.

Reuters examined details of the San Francisco case and another case involving alleged stalking via Tesla technology, but could not determine the scope of such abuse. Tesla has faced at least one other case of stalking through its vehicle app, according to a Tesla employee’s testimony in a San Francisco woman’s lawsuit. Some lawyers, private investigators and anti-abuse advocates said in interviews that they knew of similar cases but declined to provide details, citing privacy and security concerns.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. The Radford and San Francisco police departments did not comment on the investigation.

The San Francisco case provides insight into the complex considerations of these technologies for auto companies and law enforcement. Other automakers offer similar tracking and remote-access features, and an industry group acknowledged the need for security to ensure that car technology does not become a tool of abuse.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI), a technology-focused trade group for automakers and suppliers, cited spousal violence in 2021 as the reason California regulators are required to place carmakers in most cases under the new state privacy policy. or should not require the release of other personal data. Law. The law seeks to give consumers broad rights to access their personal data that is being tracked by companies. The auto group argued that some car owners may improperly request personal data on other drivers of the same vehicle.

Disclosing location-tracking data to an abuser could create “the potential for significant harm,” the AAI wrote. The group’s membership includes several major automakers, but not Tesla.

Some automakers have taken steps to prevent misuse of the data tracked by their vehicles. General Motors spokeswoman Kelly Cucinato said GM’s OnStar mobile system allows all drivers to hide their location, even if they are not the owner or primary user of the vehicle. Rivian, which makes electric trucks and SUVs, is working on a similar project, said Wassim Bensaïd, senior vice president of software development.

According to Bensaid, Rivian has not faced any cases of domestic abuse through its vehicle technology, but he believes “users should have the right to control where that information goes.”

GM declined to comment on whether its technology was involved in any alleged domestic abuse.

request denied

The San Francisco woman sued her husband in state Superior Court in 2020 over claims including assault and sexual harassment. She later named Tesla as a defendant, accusing the automaker of negligence for granting the husband access to the car despite a restraining order against him. His lawsuit demands monetary compensation from Tesla.

The woman is identified, at her request, only by her initials in court documents; She cited the risk of physical harm. Her husband is also identified by his initials only.

Reuters reviewed court filings, police reports, statements, company emails and other documents in the case that have not been previously reported.

According to her lawsuit, the woman made numerous requests to Tesla in writing and in person, demanding remote data logs and asking Tesla to disable her husband’s account. The requests began in 2018, more than a year before police investigator Radford sought data from Tesla.

Tesla told the woman she couldn’t remove her husband’s access to the car’s technology because his name remains on the vehicle’s title as a co-owner, according to records filed in her lawsuit.

Tesla won the case. After rejecting San Francisco police’s request for evidence, the automaker argued that it had no evidence that her husband had used the car’s features to stalk her. Tesla also argued that the restraining order against the woman’s husband never specifically ordered the automaker to take action.

The woman and her husband settled the lawsuit in 2023 on undisclosed terms. His divorce case is pending. The restraining order against the husband will remain in effect.

The husband, in a statement, denied tracking or harassing his wife through the vehicle’s technology. His lawyer declined to comment.

In a separate case, Renée Izambard said in an interview that her then-husband was tracking her on his Tesla app after she commented to him that he knew where she was. Izambard filed for divorce from her husband in 2018, alleging years of physical and psychological abuse.

Izambard said in an interview that her former husband’s tracking of her via vehicle was “just one part of a much broader pattern of coercive control.”

Her ex-husband and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Unlike the San Francisco woman, Izambard had his own access to change account settings and turn off her connection to the Internet, he said, so she didn’t need to interact with Tesla. According to the San Francisco woman’s lawsuit, Tesla cars allow a primary account holder to add additional drivers who can access the car’s features and settings — or the primary user can deny access to other drivers. She complained in court records that the company allowed only one primary account holder even in cases like hers, where two people co-owned the vehicle.

no policy

Long before chasing the latest automotive features, abusers used other technology on smartphones or tracking devices, said Jeff Kaplan, a private investigator.

Apple launched its AirTag location-tracking device in 2021 to help people find lost wallets or keys. The small tag could be easily hidden in the car’s interior or other locations, and it soon became the preferred tool for one partner to track the other. “I get them all the time,” Kaplan said.

Earlier this year, Apple and Google jointly proposed standardized technology that could be adopted by any tech company that would allow people to be alerted without their knowledge through tags or smartphone features. Being tracked. The idea, presented to a tech-industry standards organization, received praise from some anti-domestic abuse advocates. Apple and Google did not comment for this story.

In the San Francisco case, Tesla said in response to a plaintiff’s written request for information that it “does not have a specific company policy” regarding how to handle stalking allegations involving its vehicles’ technology.

Katherine Crump, a Berkeley Law School professor who specializes in technology-related privacy issues, said stalkers always find a way to use location data, making this problem “completely predictable.”

“It’s disappointing that a company as sophisticated and well-resourced as Tesla doesn’t have a better answer to this,” said Crump, a former adviser to the White House Domestic Policy Council.

bat in vehicle

When the San Francisco woman and her husband purchased a Tesla Model This meant she couldn’t remove his access without his password.

Following their separation in August 2018, a family law judge found that she suffered repeated physical abuse during the marriage, which the husband acknowledged, as well as sexual abuse, which she denied, as Court records show. The judge found her version of events credible and his version “less credible”.

The woman alleged that over the next several months she returned to the car regularly and found that its settings and features had been tampered with. He found the doors open, suspension settings changed and the vehicle’s charging capability turned off. When she asked service center staff for help, they tried to disconnect the car from the Internet, but those efforts failed, she said in court records.

Two letters to Tesla’s legal department by anti-domestic abuse advocates on the woman’s behalf, one of which was written in 2018, asked the company to preserve the data logs and remove the husband’s access. Tesla told the court that it did not find these letters in its files.

Ultimately, a Tesla service center manager contacted Tesla’s deputy general counsel Ryan McCarthy for advice, the manager said in a testimony reviewed by Reuters. The service manager testified that McCarthy said the woman needed to remove her husband from ownership of the vehicle so the company could disable her account.

McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment.

In her successful defense against the woman’s lawsuit, Tesla cited her husband’s denials and said she had no evidence other than “belief and imagination” that her husband used the car’s technology to stalk her.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow wrote in a 2022 opinion agreeing with Tesla that both the woman and her husband had a “right” to use the car technology. It is unclear how Tesla should have determined whether its allegations were valid, he wrote.

“A jilted partner could fabricate allegations of abuse to punish another,” Carno wrote, adding that the consequences of imposing liability on car makers “would be wide-ranging and countless.”

In late 2020, the San Francisco woman was given permission by a family court judge to sell the jointly owned Tesla.

(Reporting by Christina Cook and Dan Levin; Editing by Peter Henderson and Brian Thévenot)

Source: finance.yahoo.com