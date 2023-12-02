TJ Holmes (left) and Amy Robach were photographed at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball event in Inglewood, California on Friday.

Former “GMA3” co-hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The journalists appeared together at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on Friday night, which took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The two smiled and hugged each other as they posed for pictures on the red carpet of the event.

Roback and Holmes were embroiled in scandal when their romance was first revealed in November 2022, when the Daily Mail published photos of the pair out and about together.

The journalists, whose relationship became public and had both married other people, were removed from the broadcast the following month. An ABC spokesperson announced in January that the two were leaving the network.

Holmes and Roback have since celebrated their relationship on Instagram.

In October, Holmes shared PDA-filled photos in which she was seen hugging Roback from behind and holding her hand.

Last month, the couple announced the upcoming premiere of their new iHeartMedia podcast, “Amy & TJ.”

The podcast, which launches Tuesday, will be the first time the pair will speak publicly since their scandal last year, a press release said.

