UPDATE, 4:58 PM: Gareth Pursehouse, 45, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Drew Carey’s former fiancee Amy Harwick, 38.

The maximum sentence for first-degree murder comes more than three years after Harvick died in her Hollywood Hills home.

Pursehouse lay in wait for hours before strangling the former Playboy model and prominent sex therapist to death and throwing her body from a third-floor balcony. He was accused of stalking her for ten years after a bad breakup.

Earlier, September 28 PM: Dr. Amy Harwick’s ex-boyfriend has been found guilty of the Hollywood therapist’s murder.

With a jury’s verdict of first-degree murder just moments away, Gareth Pursehouse could be sentenced to life behind bars. Under California law he will have no possibility of parole. Already in custody, Pursehouse is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.

The jury reached its verdict against Pursehouse on Thursday after just seven hours of deliberations in Downtown L.A. over the past two days. The defense rested the case without presenting any case for their client.

Harwick, a well-known family and sex therapist and former fiancée of Drew Carey, was thrown from the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of February 15, 2020. When the LAPD reached him he was unresponsive, but still alive. After being contacted by a roommate, Harvick died soon after at a local hospital.

“On Saturday, February 15, 2020, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Hollywood Patrol officers responded to a radio call of a ‘female screaming’ in the 2000 block of Mound Street in the Hollywood Hills,” the LAPD said in a Feb. 16 statement.

While the autopsy report cited Harvick’s main cause of death as blunt force injuries to the skull and body from a fall, “manual strangulation” was also noted by the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner. As well as being charged with theft, Pursehouse was determined to “lie in wait” for four hours to kill Harwick – who was said to have been obsessed with her for years.

writers of 2014 sex bible for women, Harvick appeared in a 2015 documentary sexting addiction, About the spread of social phenomena and its effects.

In 2012, after a relationship lasting more than a year, Harwick filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, as the LAPD revealed after her death. That order was terminated and the former couple were said to have been in some contact in the weeks leading up to Harwick’s death after meeting by chance at an adult film industry event.

Arrested by police shortly after Harvick’s death, Pursehouse was released within days on $2 million bond. Police arrested him again on February 19, 2020, on a no-bail warrant and he has been held in the county jail since then. Pursehouse’s DTLA trial began on August 29, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent court backlog.

There is no felony murder charge under the Golden State’s penal code, meaning prosecutors must prove intent and malice to get a first-degree murder conviction. As is clear from the jury’s verdict today, Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila and other members of the prosecution clearly rose to that challenge.

