Amundi may offer better terms to UniCredit to extend deal-source

By Matthew Roseman and Valentina Za

PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) – Amundi is considering offering better terms to UniCredit to be able to extend a distribution agreement that links the French asset manager to the Italian bank and its biggest overseas market, in this case said a person associated with.

Renewing the deal will secure Europe’s largest fund manager’s hold on a market that accounts for about a fifth of its assets under management (AUM) outside France.

Analysts have expressed concern over the impact on flows from the potential loss of Amundi’s contract with its main distributor in Italy, where its AUM amounts to 197 billion euros ($215 billion), or 10% of its total.

The reforms could include giving UniCredit a larger share of the fees earned on sales of products, the person, who declined to be named because the discussions were private, told Reuters.

Amundi declined to comment. A UniCredit spokesman declined to comment.

Relations between the two partners have soured after Andrea Orcel tried in vain to renegotiate the terms of the deal after taking over as UniCredit CEO in 2021, multiple sources previously said.

Amundi signed a 10-year distribution agreement in 2017 when it bought UniCredit’s Pioneer Investments for 3.6 billion euros.

Complicating matters, Amundi’s main shareholder Credit Agricole last year became the largest investor in Banco BPM, an Italian medium-sized bank for which UniCredit was at one time close to launching a takeover offer.

Credit Agricole CEO Philippe Brassac told reporters this month it was no secret that UniCredit was looking at ways to “optimize” the agreement with Amundi.

“Things are always difficult with partners because there are always demands, but this is a partnership that works well and in which we will find a balance… that suits both parties,” said Brassac, who is Amundi’s CEO. He is also the Chairman, said.

Sources have said Orcel is unhappy with the amount of Amundi funds UniCredit is obliged to commit to customers under the agreement.

Amundi is required to account for 80% of UniCredit’s total AUM in Italy, but the penalty set by the contract for failing to meet that ratio becomes more punitive below the lower limit of 65-70%, according to people familiar with the matter. Two people said separately.

To increase UniCredit’s fee income, Orcel set up an internal team that repackages funds supplied by global players under the bank’s own ‘OneMarket’ label.

Meanwhile, Italian asset manager Azimut is creating an Irish business that will produce and sell funds to UniCredit customers and eventually become part of the bank.

As of September 30, UniCredit had 134 billion euros in AUM from funds and portfolio management.

Orcel has not ruled out terminating the contract with Amundi, but a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters it was happy to retain a partner that is among the top 10 asset managers globally and Provides good support to the sales network of the Bank.

If the contract is to be extended, Orcel would want to agree to better terms through 2024, the person said.

If their relationship ends after 2027, it will still take time for UniCredit to replace the Amundi funds with other products.

To increase the fees UniCredit keeps on selling funds to clients by making room for more profitable products, Orcel said last month it was slightly “rebalancing” its relationship with Amundi and would continue to do so. .

In Italy, where distribution plays an important role in the fund industry, banks take at least 60% of the fees, a percentage that rises to more than 80% when the lender owns the asset manager or has multi-year agreements in place. Are.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Matthew Roseman in Paris; Additional reporting by Sylvia Aloisi in Paris; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source