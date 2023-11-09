Amtrak Winter Flash Sale: One-way fares as low as $4

If you’re planning on traveling by train this winter, this flash sale from Amtrak is for you.

As of November 15, Amtrak is offering discounted fares on all of its routes for travel from December through mid-March.

Even though the sale is advertised as being on the Amtrak network, the cheapest one-way coach fares, starting at $4, are for travel along the Northeast Corridor. Routes in the Midwest start at $34, and West Coast fares are available as low as $22.

Deal Basics

AMTRAK.COM

What: Amtrak

routes: across the Amtrak network

how to Book: directly through Amtrak or through the Amtrak app

travel dates: December 4, 2023 to March 15, 2024

sample fare

The following one-way fare prices were listed at the time of publication. We cannot guarantee that they will be available when you book.

Washington, DC’s Union Station (WAS) to Baltimore’s Penn Station (BAL), starting at $4 for coach and $14 for business class

From Providence’s Amtrak/MBTA station (PVD) to Boston’s South Station (BOS), starting at $4 for coach and $15 for business class.

Philadelphia’s William H. Gray III 30th Street Station (PHL) to BAL, starting at $4 for coach and $33 for business class

From WAS to PHL, starting at $8 for Coach and $41 for Business Class

New York’s Moynihan Train Hall (NYP) to BAL, starting at $12 for coach and $55 for business class

PHL to NYP, starting at $16 for Coach and $38 for Business Class

for NYP, starting at $17 for coach and $59 for business class

From Portland, Oregon’s Union Station (PDX) to Seattle’s King Street Station (SEA), from $22 for coach

From NYP to BOS, starting at $25 for Coach and $48 for Business Class

BOS to BAL, starting from $28 for Coach and $62 for Business Class

WAS to BOS, starting at $29 for coach and $62 for business class

Chicago Union Station (CHI) to St. Paul-Minneapolis Union Depot (MSP), starting at $34 for coach

CHI to Denver Union Station (DEN), starting at $58 for coach

MSP for SEA starts from $83 for coach

AD Bernice Johnson from Dallas’ Union Station (DAL) to Los Angeles’ Union Station (LAX), from $136 for coach

Seats are limited and may not be available on all trains at all times; Fare is subject to availability.

AMTRAK.COM

Although this sale advertises one-way fares, you can still find two discounted one-way fares to make a round-trip trip. For example, during a test search, I found a one-way fare from NYP to BOS for $16 (less than advertised) and a return fare for $25. This brought my round-trip total to $41.

Sale rentals are indicated with the word “Sale” in green.

AMTRAK.COM

As part of Amtrak’s newly announced simplified fare structure, sale fares incur a 50% cancellation fee if canceled prior to departure and cannot be modified.

You’ll notice that value fares are slightly more expensive than sale fares, although they still cost less than flex fares. Value fares cannot be changed, but passengers can cancel before travel and receive a 75% refund; This is essentially equivalent to a 25% cancellation penalty. Flex fare is fully refundable and freely convertible upon cancellation before departure.

Keep in mind that Amtrak has waived change fees through December 31st.

AMTRAK.COM

You can also book this sale using Amtrak Guest Rewards points. For example, the above route can be booked cheapest for 1,426 points round trip, but it requires a return train at 7:55 pm.

AMTRAK.COM

ground level

Depending on your desired travel dates and routes, you can book this deal for deeply discounted Amtrak travel. One-way fares for coach travel through March 15, 2024 range from $4 to $136.

