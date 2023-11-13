Amtrak train service on the line between New York City and Albany was disrupted for a second day Monday after structural problems were found in a parking garage above the tracks in Midtown Manhattan.

Amtrak said service was suspended between Pennsylvania Station in New York and Croton-Harmon Station in Westchester, which is at 51st Street between 10th and 11th Avenue, due to garage problems. On Sunday, when the suspension first began, service between New York City and Albany was halted.

According to the city Department of Buildings, building inspectors found structural problems throughout the garage, including exposed rebar, cracks and holes in the concrete. The garage is attached to a 38-story apartment building on 10th Avenue known as Hudsonview Terrace.

An Amtrak spokesperson said Monday that there is no estimate yet for when service will be restored and that it will depend on the condition of the garage, which is privately owned. The Building Construction Department has issued an order to partially vacate the garage.

On Monday morning, there was yellow caution tape blocking the entrance to the garage. A sign said it was closed for repairs starting Friday. There was no response to the phone numbers of its owners.

New York City engineers were assessing the garage “to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians,” Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.

Metro-North trains continued running between Grand Central Terminal and Croton-Harmon on Monday, and Amtrak tickets were being honored on that line.

Trains were running on time Monday at Grand Central and passengers boarded trains headed to Croton-Harmon in an orderly manner. Nothing seemed normal in the main conference.

There are hundreds of parking garages throughout New York City, including many that were built before World War II. Dozens of older structures have been cited for dangerous conditions that are still unresolved. In April, one person was killed when part of a four-story garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan.

Claire Fahey contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com