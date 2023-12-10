Amtrak expansion proposals bring money to Michigan

Michigan is receiving grant funding for a plan to develop new and improved rail corridors to expand Amtrak train service, including across the border into Ontario, Canada.

This week, the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced funding for nearly a dozen rail improvement projects ready for construction, as well as another 69 corridors selected for future development through two grant programs. of.

Michigan was selected to receive up to $500,000 in funding for a project that would combine existing service between Chicago and Detroit with an extension to Windsor, Ontario.

The state will also use the funds to increase the frequency of rail service and address on-time performance and reliability for the route from Port Huron to Chicago and to expand passenger rail service from Grant Rapids to Chicago.

The Ohio proposal could also benefit state residents. The project would connect Cleveland to Detroit via Toledo to provide new service on the existing rail alignment. The Ohio Rail Development Commission was awarded up to $500,000 to develop the scope, schedule, and cost estimates for the proposal.

“By investing in the development of new and improved passenger rail service, we have the opportunity to transform the way Michiganders travel across our state and region,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters. “I advocated for each of these MDOT projects because this funding will make rail transportation a more available and reliable option for commuters while spurring economic growth.”

US Senator Debbie Stabenow said the investment would improve the reliability of passenger trains so people can rely on trains running on more convenient schedules and on time. He described it as a long pending investment.

On Friday, the Biden-Harris administration announced it had awarded nearly $30 billion of investments in the nation’s rail system so far, including $8.2 billion in new grants for the latest round of projects.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new funding will provide faster, more reliable and expanded train service across the country that Americans are demanding.

“With this funding, we will deliver America’s first high-speed rail on a route between Southern California and Las Vegas, complete major upgrades for riders in Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maine, Montana and Alaska, And will make an announcement. The comprehensive plan that would make it easier to expand passenger rail lines in 44 states, Buttigieg said in a prepared statement.

Amtrak has proposed to the federal government to invest approximately $75 billion over 15 years to develop and expand intercity passenger rail corridors across the US.

Source: www.mlive.com