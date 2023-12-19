December 19, 2023
FactSet Research Systems: A Prudent Dividend Choice (NYSE:FDS)


PM Images

investment thesis

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has been on a solid upward path, gaining more than 141% over the past five years and outperforming the industry by a margin of nearly 57%.

search for alpha

I attribute this solid performance to the company’s strong financial performance driven by strong demand in end markets such as broadband communications, commercial air, automotive and military. With the information technology industry expected to grow at a growth rate of 8.4% between 2022 and 2032, I expect this company to maintain or even improve its financial performance in the future. In addition to its strong financial performance, APH has been consistently increasing its dividend over time, making it a good dividend stock in my opinion.

market screener

search for alpha

search for alpha

wall Street

search for alpha

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

IRS will waive billion in penalties for people and firms who owe taxes for 2020 or 2021

IRS will waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms who owe taxes for 2020 or 2021

December 19, 2023
Irreplaceable Debuts Passport Gaming Wallet in 'Gods Unchained' and More – Decrypt

Irreplaceable Debuts Passport Gaming Wallet in ‘Gods Unchained’ and More – Decrypt

December 19, 2023

You may have missed

IRS will waive billion in penalties for people and firms who owe taxes for 2020 or 2021

IRS will waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms who owe taxes for 2020 or 2021

December 19, 2023
Irreplaceable Debuts Passport Gaming Wallet in 'Gods Unchained' and More – Decrypt

Irreplaceable Debuts Passport Gaming Wallet in ‘Gods Unchained’ and More – Decrypt

December 19, 2023
S&P 500 gains and losses today: Solar stocks rise on Enphase cost cuts

S&P 500 gains and losses today: Solar stocks rise on Enphase cost cuts

December 19, 2023
A look at Executive Order 14067 and its effects on digital assets

A look at Executive Order 14067 and its effects on digital assets

December 19, 2023
US dollar inflation is ruining the stock market's new high party

US dollar inflation is ruining the stock market’s new high party

December 19, 2023

Auditors find errors in financial management by office of Louisiana state police, fire marshal – BRProud.com

December 19, 2023