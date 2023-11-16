‘LipCure Beam’ technology, a device enabling lip diagnosis, care and makeup, takes award

SEOUL, South Korea, November 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AmorePacific’s ‘LipCure Beam’ technology has been honored with the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024) Innovation Award, marking the company’s fifth consecutive win at the influential worldwide technology event.

AmorePacific’s ‘LipCure Beam’ technology honored with CES 2024 Innovation Award

Awarded in the CES 2024 Digital Health category, ‘LipCure Beam’ is a groundbreaking beauty tech device that combines lip diagnosis, care and makeup capabilities into one unit.

The ‘LipCure Beam’ cap contains a precise sensor that is able to diagnose the condition of the lips. It instantly detects moisture levels and provides clinical results when applied to the lips. Removing the cap from the container reveals a makeup tool. Based on clinical results, the brush-like cosmetic applicator emits optimally adapted visible light to aid in lip care.

Developed at the AmorePacific R&I Centre, a light-responsive substance applied to the lips interacts with light emitted from the ‘LipCure Beam’, maximizing the response to riboflavin, a natural vitamin. This reaction strengthens the collagen fibers inside the lips, creating a moisturizing barrier on the surface. With the technology, users can experience the benefits of slowing down the aging process of the lips, making the lips look more youthful.

The device is designed for ease of use, with its size suitable for one-handed operation and portability. It employs a universal color system naturally suitable for all breeds and ages, making it globally accessible. Optimized lighting operation within the device also conserves battery life. ‘LipCure Beam’ incorporates technology patented by AmorePacific.

Byung-Fei Suh, Head of AmorePacific R&I Center, commented, “We are extremely honored that AmorePacific’s renowned strength in skin biotechnology and our dedicated research and development in customer-focused technology have earned us our fifth consecutive CES Innovation Award. The Center at R&I AmorePacific will continue to make comprehensive efforts to ensure that each client achieves a satisfying life through their unique beauty and health.”

**Reference: List of AmorePacific’s CES Innovation Awards from 2020 to 2023

(Total 8 awards including CES 2024)

– CES 2020: Tailored Facial Mask Pack 3D Printing System

AmorePacific’s innovation was inspired by the limitations of traditional face masks in accommodating varying face shapes, feature placement, skin tones, and specific skin imperfections. The Tailored Facial Mask Pack 3D Printing System uses an AmorePacific-developed app to capture facial images, measuring the eyes, nose, mouth, and area of ​​the forehead, cheeks, and chin to design a 2D mask blueprint. Based on this information, a hydrogel containing functional ingredients is selected for the skin condition, and a high-speed 3D printer produces a customized mask pack in real time.

– CES 2021

1) Lip Factory (Smart Factory System) by Color Tailor

‘Lip Factory by Color Tailor’ leverages artificial intelligence to recommend lip colors suitable for customers’ skin tone and instantly manufacture lip makeup products on site. The system, capable of creating over 2,000 colors in real time, utilizes advanced technology for precise pigment mixing and management, allowing quick and accurate production of lip makeup products with simple operations.

2) Formularity – Instant Active Toner Blending Device

AmorePacific’s ‘Formularity – Instant Active Toner Blending Device’ received the CES 2021 Innovation Award in the Health & Wellness category. This device instantly produces toner using ampoules with efficacy tailored to skin concerns. It then saturates a cotton pad with this freshly made toner, which is adjusted to the ideal temperature for the skin. The use of ampoules with different efficacy allows customized skin care for different areas of the face and ensures hygiene with freshly made toner for each application.

– CES 2022

1) Brain-connected bathbot

The ‘Mind-Linked Bathbot’ is a solution that analyzes a person’s emotions through brain waves and then a robot instantly creates bath additives with matching scents and colors. Wearing a headset with eight sensors, the user’s brain waves are measured in real time. This data is analyzed to determine the optimal scent and color used by the robot to create customized bath bombs in under a minute.

2) MySkin Recovery Platform

‘MySkin Recovery Platform’ is an integrated platform that easily monitors daily skin conditions, provides tailored solutions and tracks skin improvements. Users can diagnose surface skin changes using their smartphone camera and an illuminated mirror and measure skin moisture and elasticity with a compact sensor. This next-generation personalized service provides continuously updated solutions based on skin measurement data and AI analysis of cosmetic prescriptions.

– CES 2023

1) Authentic Color Master by Toneworks

‘Authentic Color Master by Toneworks’ is an AI and robotic arm-based customized makeup smart manufacturing system solution. It accurately measures facial complexions using AI algorithms and can produce customized foundation, cushion and lip products using a robotic arm. Optimal custom colors are recommended by applying facial recognition technology and colorimetric research.

2) Cosmechip

‘COSMECHIP’ is a device that creates customized skin care cosmetics by inserting an active chip containing efficacy ingredients. The use of Amorepacific’s microfluidic channel technology allows for a uniform combination of small amounts of water and efficacy ingredients, enabling customers to quickly address changing skin concerns. Additionally, the active chip contains various skin-efficacy ingredients in the anhydrous formula, allowing stable, long-term storage.

(PRNewsPhoto/AmorePacific)

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/amorepacific-receives-the-ces-innovation-award-for-fifth-consecutive-year-301988747.html

Source Amorepacific

Source