The current confluence of wars and geopolitical tensions is intense, but it cannot distract the United States from the ongoing war in technology innovation. The race to lead transformative, over-the-horizon technologies is the geopolitical battle of the century. American policymakers and private sector leaders face a tough climb if they want the United States to win.

This competition may determine whether the global order is led by democracies or authoritarian governments.

The United States should never copy the Chinese Communist Party’s centralized market, which often directs and funds nominally private entities. An effective US government role in fostering innovation can only be limited in scope while strategic in purpose – and targeted toward the most transformative technologies.

Yet, our policymakers have so far failed to offer a national vision for how to maintain American technology leadership.

The government once led the United States into global technology dominance. U.S. defense investment in the emerging microelectronics sector enabled American companies to lead the information technology revolution of the last century. However, the catalytic role of government diminished and was replaced by confidence in the private sector to lead innovation in the future. However, investors and companies often pursue technologies that promise more immediate financial rewards, resorting to high-risk but potentially transformative technologies that lack a ready market.

China’s continued innovation progress has generated bipartisan concern, and Congress has increasingly stepped up federal support for key technologies. However, recent legislation addresses a number of competing goals, from securing supply chains to greening the economy to diversifying the technology workforce. The bills relate to only a few technologies, and they prioritize domestic manufacturing of existing products over future innovation. Consider billions of dollars in new tax credits for building semiconductor facilities at home. It can take nearly a decade to build a fabrication plant, and many of these facilities will produce the chips of yesterday – not those of the future.

The United States must become more strategic in fostering innovation and helping lead future technology revolutions. This means developing a national technology strategy. It should begin with a comparative assessment of the technologies with the most transformative national security or economic promise. This should include new tools that can advance key technologies beyond research and development into commercialization – even where market demand remains ahead of schedule. Many advanced democratic governments have national funds that invest in their companies to achieve national goals and provide returns to taxpayers if the companies are successful. The United States began experimenting with this approach a long time ago.

We’ve been tracking emerging global technology trends for some time, and if we had to pick one place to start investing in the US, we recommend bioengineering. The field is poised for progress, thanks to new tools that allow us to decipher – and then rewrite – the code of life.

Bioengineering includes manufacturing for almost every industry (mushroom growing leather), adaptive forms of food and fertilizer (addressing future food shortages) and even microbes engineered to eat pollution and poisons. Has the capacity. For such reasons, as well as breakthroughs in medicine, China is already working hard on biotechnology, investing tens of billions annually not only in research and development but also in nominally private companies making the products. Is.

Current US private investment in bioengineering is largely driven by pharmaceutical companies. Building effective platforms for experimentation and production requires large capital outlays, significant patience, and high risk. Blockbuster drugs offer attractive incentives, but manufacturing, agriculture and related bioengineering applications currently lack the potential for equally attractive financial returns. If bioengineering can deliver even a fraction of its promise, U.S. government policies—such as encouraging the development of production platforms that can help reduce startup costs and reduce risk for early-stage private investment—could help. Can pay well for the national interest.

American policymakers can and should experiment with new ways to harness the vitality of the entrepreneurial class to drive critical innovation. The government shares the responsibility of protecting the country and enhancing its power. Leading next-generation technologies is the new battlefield, and policymakers cannot ignore this long battle amid the pressures of current crises.

Sarah Sewall, Ph.D., is Executive Vice President of National Innovation Policy at venture capital firm In-Q-Tails (IQT). He served as Under Secretary of State from 2014–2017, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense from 1993–1996, as well as a Harvard Kennedy School professor in the years in between.

Steve Bausher serves as Chairman and CEO of IQT, where he has led the company’s investment strategy in a variety of roles since 2006, and has personally led the investment strategy of Palantir, Databricks, MongoDB, Anaconda, Initiate Systems, CleverSafe, Cloudera, Immersive. Wisdom has managed IQT’s relationship with Reversing. Labs and others.

Source: themessenger.com