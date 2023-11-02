November 2, 2023
Amid price hikes, ads, crackdown, Netflix finally cuts subscriber count


Subscribers to the streaming service haven’t heard any good news lately. Barring content being shared more freely on streaming services, it seems like whenever Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. announce a change for subscribers, it’s something negative. Recent streaming service news has been about price hikes, introduction of ads, strictness on password sharing, and even unreliable performance.

Today, there’s some feel-good news to share, as Netflix is ​​giving its tiered subscribers one ad-free episode for every three episodes watched, as well as some perks in the form of downloadable content .

Announced via press release today, one year after Netflix launched its ad-supported tier at $6.99 per month, Netflix said that in the first quarter of 2024, “after three consecutive episodes are watched, [ad-tier] The fourth episode will be presented ad-free to subscribers.”

However, it is not all due to the appreciation of its customers. This step will help advertisers”[tap] The practice of watching multiple episodes in a row, according to Netflix’s announcement, and was announced to advertisers by Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising.

Netflix is ​​apparently trying to lure advertisers by making its advertising levels a little more tolerable for its 15 million global monthly active users.

Reinhard also said that ad-tier users could download content “by the end of this week.” Currently, you need at least Netflix’s Standard plan (which doesn’t have ads and is $15.49 per month) to download content from Netflix for offline viewing.

But Netflix is ​​making it clear that its ad tier is still about bringing “more measurement capabilities.” [its advertisers] Globally.” Netflix, like other streaming services, is trying to encourage users to opt out of advertising, as it can yield higher average revenue per user than the expensive, ad-free tiers (this is what Netflix That was the case in Q1 and Q2) of this year, as Variety reported).

The ad-level announcements come nearly two weeks after Netflix’s latest price hike. The price increase did not affect Netflix’s advertising levels, encouraging users to skip the commercials.

Streaming users can hope that Netflix’s announcement will encourage other streaming providers to improve ad-tier packages. But with the challenge of the rise of streaming services, we can expect rising prices, an ever-changing library, and a focus on serving ads to customers.

Source: arstechnica.com

