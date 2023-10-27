Amid payments innovations, Fed's Barr says older systems need love, too

Michael Barr, vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve, said in brief remarks Friday that there have been significant innovations in payments in recent years, but research on more traditional methods like debit and cash is still needed.

Bloomberg News

The Federal Reserve’s top regulator says Fast Payment Network And digital currencies – both public and private – are important topics for research, but this research should not be at the expense of legacy systems.

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr delivered opening remarks at the Federal Reserve Board’s Payments Economics Conference in Washington, DC, on Friday morning. During the brief speech, he warned researchers not to focus only on high-tech innovations.

Barr said, “Despite growing interest in emerging payments technologies, traditional payment methods are still the backbone of the US payments system. It is important to advance research into both new and old payment methods.” “Questions over the use of cash and mobility among players in the debit card industry remain worthy of investigation.”

His comments come just days after the Fed’s proposal Reducing your limit on debit interchange fees By about 30%. Barr announced the potential rule change during a public meeting on Wednesday, arguing that the existing limit – which has been unchanged since 2011 – does not reflect the lower processing costs incurred by card issuers.

The proposal has been sharply criticized by banks and their allies, who argue that the lower limit would force banks to compensate for lost revenue by increasing costs on other products and by scaling back perks such as cash back rewards.

In his remarks, Barr said he welcomes feedback from payments experts, researchers and the broader public during the current 90-day comment period.

“Public input is a key element of the rulemaking process for the Federal Reserve, and I look forward to reviewing the comments we receive on the proposed amendments,” he said. “I also appreciate the opportunity for Federal Reserve staff to engage with the broader scholarly community on this and other topics, as research is a critical component to our consideration of regulatory actions.”

During his speech, Barr stressed the need for payments innovation to “promote broader access and financial inclusion”, noting that the cost of payment services can be prohibitive and difficult for low- and moderate-income households and small businesses. Can act as a hindrance.

Barr also highlighted the multiple roles the Fed plays in the payments system, including “as a supervisor of banks and financial market utilities and as an operator of certain key components of the payments infrastructure” – the central bank’s new Note the July launch of Instant FedNow’s payment clearing services.

Barr also reiterated his stance on emerging topics in the payments sector. He noted his view that digital assets pegged to the dollar, known as stablecoins, are a form of private wealth And thus need to be regulated ,

“The Federal Reserve has a strong interest in ensuring that any stablecoin offerings operate within an appropriate federal prudential oversight framework, such that they do not threaten financial stability or the integrity of the payments system,” he said. He said regulators have issued guidance on how they should engage. With such products.

Barr also discussed the Fed’s ongoing research on central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, which includes exploring how the technology could support future payments rails. He said this research applies to digital laser technology more broadly.

He said the exploration of CBDCs is only preliminary, as the Fed no decision taken About the potential adoption of a digital dollar.

“As Chair Powell has emphasized, [the Fed] Will proceed only with the explicit support of the executive branch authorized legislation From Congress,” Barr said.

Source: www.americanbanker.com