Amid economic adversity, the country's top industrial markets are showing signs of strength – Commercial Observer

Demand for industrial space across the country has slowed this year as new construction and investment sales have slowed. But the 25 most established markets have captured about 322 million square feet of new inventory in 2023, which tenants have snapped up at a faster pace than the rest of the country, making those locations “a little more than others.” “has been made flexible”, said Colliers Industrial Research Director craig hurwitz,

“Really, it’s back to what we saw before the pandemic,” Hurwitz said. “Over the past two years, the amount of demand we have seen for industrial space across the country was completely unprecedented. Never seen anything like it.”

Key Findings on the Top 25 US Industrial Markets, 2023 Q3. Chart: Colliers

Dallas-Fort Worth leads inventory growth, adding 52.6 million square feet of industrial space by the third quarter of 2023. Chicago is in second place with 27.8 million square feet of market access.

Greater Los Angeles remains the nation’s top industrial market in terms of sheer inventory size — boasting 1.7 billion square feet — but it has grown at a slower rate of less than 2 percent this year, or 25.7 million square feet of total new space. . This fact helps explain Los Angeles’s 2.6 percent vacancy rate, the lowest in the country, and well below the 6 to 8 percent that Hurwitz considers a “healthy” vacancy rate.

The New York City metro area remains the nation’s fourth-largest industrial market, with 879 million square feet. It has grown by a modest 8.5 million square feet this year and its vacancy rate rose to 4.1 percent in the third quarter.

Vacancy rates in the industrial sector hit a low of 3.6 percent in the first half of 2022 in 77 markets Colliers tracks. Industrial sector grows at rapid pace during pandemic with help from e-commerce giants Amazon (AMZN)A boom in warehouse construction, as well as the growth of third-party logistics companies and data centers.

However, that has begun to decline as rising interest rates hit the industrial market and Amazon closed, canceled or delayed the openings of 90 warehouses across the country in 2022.

“When you provide so much space and you have less demand, it can create an imbalance between supply and demand, which is what we’re seeing in 2023,” Hurwitz said.

Hurwitz said the good thing is that the construction pipeline has started to shrink, so there will not be a shortage of space in the market in the next few years due to reduced demand.

Vacancy rates have increased across the country every quarter since the middle of last year, and eventually crossed the 5 percent threshold in the third quarter of 2023.

The top 25 markets are on par with the rest of the country in that category, with an overall vacancy rate of 5.05 percent – ​​just a hair above the national average.

Given their continued inventory growth and strong demand, Hurwitz said the top markets are “showing their strength” and will continue to lead in 2024.

