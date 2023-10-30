Amid Bitcoin ETF mania, Raoul Pal says ‘there will be an Ethereum spot ETF too’

Renowned macro guru and cryptocurrency enthusiast Raoul Pal recently sat down for an in-depth conversation on Bitcoin ETFs, NFTs, institutional investors, and more. He highlighted how regulation is a significant barrier for institutions entering the crypto sector and discussed how regulatory uncertainty could slow the adoption of crypto assets and blockchain technology.

In conversation with Scott Melker, Pal talked about the anticipation of a Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETF, one of the most significant recent developments in the crypto world. Pal discussed the potential impact of these ETFs on the crypto market. He does not see them as one-time events that will lead to immediate price increases. Instead, he compares their impact to Bitcoin halving events, where a reduction in supply gradually causes prices to rise.

Bitcoin Spot ETF and Ethereum Spot ETF are expected to bring more institutional money into the crypto market. However, the effects may not be felt immediately, and it may take some time for these events to significantly increase prices. Pal expects that over time institutional players such as pension funds and large asset managers will enter the crypto space, further boosting market liquidity and growth.

He added, “There will also be an ETH spot ETF; Of course, this will happen later; As soon as Bitcoin becomes one, they will go to ETH one and run it because they know it is next. I don’t consider the Bitcoin ETF to be a one-off event. People think of it as a liquidity injection into the crypto economy, and I’m saying it’s a trade deal. Trade agreements start working when people get returns on their capital in that new economy, and then they stack up.

Pal also discussed the future of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokenization of real-world assets. NFTs have been a significant trend in recent years, with various digital collectibles and artworks selling for considerable sums. However, Pal hopes that the initial hype around NFTs can subside and the true potential of NFTs can be realized in the future.

Source: coinpedia.org