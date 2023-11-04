When you buy shares in a company, it’s worth keeping in mind the possibility that it may fail, and you could lose your money. But the good thing is that you can earn more than 100% on really good stocks. long term Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shareholders will be well aware of this, as the stock is up 155% over five years. Even better, the share price is up 4.8% in the last week. But that may be partly because the broader market fared well last week, gaining 4.1%.

After strong gains over the past week, it is worth seeing if long-term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company’s share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over more than half a decade, Ameriprise Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at a rate of 18% per year. So the EPS growth rate is close to the annual share price gain of 21% per year. This shows that there has not been much change in market sentiment around the company during that time. Rather, the share price has roughly tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

What about dividends?

As well as measuring share price return, investors should also consider total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay generous dividends, the TSR is often much higher than the share price return. As it happens, Ameriprise Financial’s TSR for the last 5 years was 183%, which is higher than the share price return mentioned earlier. And no prizes for guessing that dividend payments largely explain the variance!

a different perspective

Ameriprise Financial delivered a TSR of 9.8% over the last twelve months. But this was below the market average. The good thing is that long-term returns (about 23% per year, over half a decade) look better. It is quite possible that the business may continue to grow strongly despite slowing share price growth. It is always interesting to track share price performance over the long term. But to understand Ameriprise Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we have discovered 1 warning sign for Ameriprise Financial You should know about this before investing here.

