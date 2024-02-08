Amerigroup Georgia Earns NCQA Health Equity Accreditation Plus

The newly established accreditation recognizes Amerigroup’s commitment to health equity, prioritizing the needs of socioeconomically marginalized individuals at highest risk for adverse health outcomes.

Atlanta, February 08, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amerigroup Georgia recently earned National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Equity Accreditation Plus, recognizing Amerigroup’s leadership in developing solutions to expand access to equitable, high-quality health care. Is recognized. It underscores Amerigroup’s commitment to eliminating health disparities in underserved communities to improve health outcomes and reduce overall treatment costs.

“NCQA’s Health Equity Accreditation Plus recognizes our unwavering dedication to eliminating health disparities and ensuring access to high-quality care for all,” said Mel Lindsay, president of Amerigroup Georgia. “This milestone puts Amerigroup at the forefront of advancing health equity through our innovative and impactful programs and personalized care to improve the overall health of our members.”

The NCQA Health Equity Accreditation Plus builds on the Health Equity Accreditation designation Amerigroup received last year, when it was recognized among the first Medicaid plans in the nation to create a strategic framework that supports health equity based on race, ethnicity, language, sexual orientation and Gives priority to. gender identity.

The new Health Equity Accreditation Plus goes a step further by embracing Amerigroup’s data-driven approach to helping identify and collect information about individuals’ social needs. This data enables Amerigroup to develop personalized services and help combat health disparities, leveraging partnerships with community-based organizations (CBOs) to help improve individuals’ health outcomes.

Amerigroup continues to advance its health equity mission through a variety of innovative programs, including:

Culturally relevant maternal health and doula services, and parenting education to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity disparities.

Early prevention and intervention to improve health outcomes for members with chronic conditions, including diabetes and hypertension.

Mobile Dental Services and Screening

Increased access to healthy, nutritious affordable food

Housing Assistance Initiative

Transportation services to medical appointments and health-related social needs.

“Racial and ethnic disparities have hindered progress in quality health care for many Americans,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Organizations that have earned Health Equity Accreditation Plus, like Amerigroup Georgia, are leaders in closing this gap, and NCQA salutes their commitment.”

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of health care. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes physicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqaOn Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linksin.com/company/ncqa.

About Amerigroup Georgia

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve health care access and quality for more than 500,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured of care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centric. AmeriGroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and maintain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about AmeriGroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga

