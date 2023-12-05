America’s top 20 most eco-friendly cities

In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 20 most eco-friendly cities in America. If you want to see the top, go straight to America’s top 5 most eco-friendly cities,

According to the latest research from Climate Central, a nonprofit research and communications group, average summer temperatures in nearly 230 U.S. cities are projected to increase by 2.4°F between 1970 and 2022. The analysis conducted across 249 cities revealed that the West, South-West and North-West regions of the country are the most affected by climate change.

With the average summer temperature currently 11.1 degrees Fahrenheit higher than in 1970, the hottest summer ever recorded was in Reno, Nevada. Boise, Idaho and Las Vegas, Nevada tied for second on the list with a 5.8°F increase. Climate Central notes that there are serious health risks associated with the country’s current warming trend, especially for children, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

Most Americans are aware of global climate change, and according to a Pew Research Center survey, 74% of respondents supported the US taking action to deal with the issue, and 67% supported an energy system that Emphasizes renewable sources like solar. and wind power instead of fossil fuel generation.

Meanwhile, the US is committed to addressing the climate issue by shifting its energy mix away from fossil fuels and toward renewable sources like solar and wind. According to the Sustainable Energy in America 2023 Factbook, the country’s investments in clean energy are set to hit a high of $141 billion in 2022, despite rising costs of essential energy commodities due to supply chain disruptions, the global energy crisis, and rising interest rates. Additionally, 40% of the country’s energy last year came from carbon-free sources, setting a new record. The factbook published by BloombergNEF (BNEF) and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE) also revealed that sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to reach nearly 982,000 in 2022, up 50% from a year earlier.

Furthermore, the need to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is not felt equally by all US states. However, many states across the country are actively implementing green initiatives and policies to save the environment. For more information on these states, please see our article on the 20 most eco-friendly states in America.

The greenest cities in America

In an effort to help move the country toward net-zero emissions, many American cities are actively contributing to the rapid development of solar energy. However, the rate of solar energy deployment in different cities across the country is affected by many factors, including climate, state and local policies, and energy prices.

According to a 2022 report from the Environment America Research and Policy Center and Frontier Group, solar power could currently power more than 23 million homes in the US. The combined amount of solar power installed in the top nine cities is more than in the entire country a decade ago.

According to the report, between 2014 and 2022, 15 of the 56 cities surveyed recorded a tenfold increase in their solar capacity. Honolulu, Hawaii is a leader in solar energy. The city has 1,133 watts of installed solar capacity per capita. This is followed by Las Vegas, Nevada, San Diego, California, Albuquerque, New Mexico and San Jose, California.

On the other hand, a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie said that with the help of investment, the US solar industry is expected to grow by 52% this year by installing about 32 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity. Incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. Furthermore, by 2028, it is projected that the United States’ total operational solar capacity will increase to 375 GW.

In this context, investors can look at some of the country’s top solar companies, such as Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), founded in 1999, designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules. As of December 5, the stock has given investors a return of 4.46% on a year-to-date basis. On October 31, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) reported earnings for the third quarter of 2023, reporting GAAP EPS of $2.50, beating market estimates by $0.46. Revenue in the period was $801.09 million, up 27.4% compared to revenue in the same period last year.

Additionally, the company is popular among hedge funds. According to Insider Monkey’s third-quarter database, 49 hedge funds are short of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and disclosed a $1.1 billion position in the company.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), headquartered in Fremont, California, is a photovoltaic solutions provider with a primary focus on the residential market.

Here Enphase Energy, Inc. Here are some notes from ENPH’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) Q3 2023 earnings call:

“We recorded quarterly revenue of $551.1 million, shipped approximately 3.9 million microinverters and 86 megawatt hours of batteries and generated free cash flow of $122 million. Approximately 86% of our Q3 microinverter shipments were IQ8. We exited the third quarter at 48% gross margin, 18% operating expenses and 30% operating income, all as a percentage of revenue on a non-GAAP basis and including IRA benefits.

Expanding on this, as a result of federal investment and an ever-increasing focus on sustainability, electric vehicle (EV) ownership is on the rise across the U.S., an industry analysis report examined over 100 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas. Electric vehicle infrastructure. The report found that the West Coast dominates the country’s EV landscape, with 15 western hubs ranking in the top 20.

While seven of the top 10 metros in the report were from California, Seattle, Washington, which has more than 47,000 EVs on its streets, has about 0.6 public charging stations per 1,000 homes and charging stations are available at 7.3% of rental properties, which numbers Are at one place. Overall electric vehicle friendliness.

Adding to this, on October 12, Reuters reported that electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US exceeded 300,000 for the first time in the third quarter, with Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) dominates half of the market.

Tesla, Inc., based in Austin, Texas. (NASDAQ:TSLA) currently has six manufacturing facilities in 3 countries around the world: the United States, China, and Germany. The company produced 430,488 vehicles and delivered more than 435,000 in the third quarter of 2023. As of December 5, the stock has given investors a return of 91.25% on a year-to-date basis.

Additionally, Tesla, Inc. The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that own a stake in TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose to 81 in 3Q2023 from 79 last quarter. The collective value of these stakes is approximately $5.8 billion.

Having said that, today we will take a look at The greenest cities in America, Additionally, you can read our articles on the 20 most eco-friendly cities in the world and the 20 greenest countries in the world.

America’s top 20 most eco-friendly cities

our methodology

For the purpose of this article, we used two reliable sources. These include America’s Greenest Cities of 2023 from personal-finance website WalletHub and America’s Most Sustainable Cities of 2022 from SmartAsset.

The top 100 US cities were compared by WalletHub based on 28 key indicators of environmental friendliness and sustainability. SmartAsset compared the 94 largest US cities across three categories such as climate resiliency, green efficiency and transportation to create a list of the country’s most sustainable cities.

We proceeded to give each city a score based on its ranking in each report. For example, WalletHub reports a total of 100 cities. In that report, city #1 will get a score of 100/100=1, city #2 will get a score of 99/100=0.99, etc. We repeated the same scoring methodology for the second report.

The overall score for each city was calculated by adding their individual scores in both reports. Finally, we ranked the cities based on their total scores and identified America’s top 20 most eco-friendly cities,

America’s top 20 most eco-friendly cities

20. Los Angeles, CA

Total Score: 1.52

Los Angeles, located on the west coast of Southern California, is one of the country’s greenest city, The city’s total solar potential is 649.9 MW or 166.7 watts per capita.

19. Fremont, CA

Total Score: 1.53

Fremont, a city in Alameda County, California, has a population of 230,504 as of 2020. According to the American non-profit Trust for Public Land (TPL), 73% of the city’s residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. , land conservation organization.

18.Baltimore, MD

Total Score: 1.55

Baltimore, a major city in Maryland, is one of the most eco-friendly cities in America. Based on data from Storage Café, the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson area ranks 12th in the nation for EV friendliness.

17. Long Beach, CA

Total Score: 1.55

According to the Trust for Public Land (TPL), 83% of Long Beach, California residents live within a ten-minute walk of one of the city’s 169 parks.

16. San Diego, CA

Total Score: 1.59

Next on our list of the most eco-friendly cities in America is San Diego, located on the Pacific coast of California. With over 73 thousand EVs in the San Diego metro area, there are 6.3 EVs for every 100 households.

15. Madison, WI

Total Score: 1.61

As we mentioned earlier in one of our articles, Wisconsin’s capital Madison is often referred to as the bike capital of the Midwest and is one of the most popular cities. The greenest cities of the country,

14. San Jose, CA

Total Score: 1.64

San Jose, located at the southern end of San Francisco Bay, has the fifth-highest installed solar capacity in the country at 287 watts per capita.

13. Sacramento, CA

Total Score: 1.66

The population of Sacramento, the capital of the US state of California, is 524,924 according to the 2020 census. 84% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of one of the city’s 262 parks.

Additionally, there are 737 public charging stations in Sacramento. This is one of The most eco-friendly cities in America,

12. Denver, CO

Total Score: 1.72

Colorado’s capital, Denver, ranks among the top 20 cities in the country in terms of overall electric vehicle friendliness, according to data from Storage Café.

11. New York, NY

Total Score: 1.73

According to SmartAsset’s 2022 Most Sustainable Cities report, New York City leads the nation in the percentage of workers using public transportation to commute, with 36.65%.

10. St. Paul, MN

Total Score: 1.74

An astonishing 99% of people in St. Paul, the capital of the US state of Minnesota, live only a ten-minute walk from a park.

Additionally, according to SmartAsset’s 2022 Most Sustainable Cities report, it ranks among the top 35 cities in the country for all five climate resilience metrics. it’s in the middle Most eco-friendly cities in America,

9. Minneapolis, MN

Total Score: 1.79

Minneapolis, a major city in Minnesota, has parks and recreational areas on 15% of its land.

8. Boston, MA

Total Score: 1.80

Boston, Massachusetts was ranked as America’s most sustainable city by SmartAsset in 2022, scoring particularly high in transportation and green efficiency.

7. Oakland, CA

Total Score: 1.81

Oakland is located on the west coast of the state of California. About 90% of the city’s electricity is generated from carbon-free sources.

6. Honolulu, HI

Total Score: 1.82

Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, ranks first in the United States in terms of per capita installed solar capacity (1,133.5 watts/capita).

Click to continue reading and see America’s Top 5 Most Eco-Friendly Cities.

