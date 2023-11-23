From forgiving the turkey to ruining dinner, here are the weirdest American Thanksgiving traditions that Europeans can’t understand.

It’s Thanksgiving Day in America.

Americans around the world will celebrate today, the third Thursday of November. The national holiday in the United States traces its roots to harvest festivals celebrated by the Pilgrims and Puritans who came to America from England in the early 17th century.

The historical account of the first American Thanksgiving revolves around the meal that the Native American Wampanoag people helped prepare for the newly arrived Pilgrims who had run out of resources in 1621.

Today, family and friends gather around a table to celebrate Thanksgiving, and enjoy a hearty feast.

But this isn’t your typical European feast. Thanksgiving dinner is defined in part by the use of ingredients native to America.

Chief among those ingredients is turkey.

The large bird is native to North America and is regularly the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving dinner.

While we could walk around homes and describe all the standard components of Thanksgiving dinner, we’re going to use this opportunity to indulge in an important European tradition. Here at Euronews Culture, we will now be making fun of all the unique traditions that Americans do every year.

Marshmallows during the main course

This is a real litmus test for the first Europeans vs. Americans.

If you’ve read this and immediately started puking at the thought of incorporating a children’s dessert into a main course at the mention of a helping of Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Roquefort last evening, we have bad news for you.

You’re probably French.

If you read this and thought “of course, I like candied yams”, you should be proud to know that you are a member of the United States.

Europeans, steel yourself for a moment and let us explain.

For many years, Americans have been making a dish for Thanksgiving that involves pouring thick sugar syrup over roasted yams. They then top it with a dollop of marshmallows which are toasted in the oven. This bizarre display of gluttony is served with turkey instead of desert.

This is indulgent. This is obscene. Is it… inspired?

Of course such a sweet treat sounds scary to us pretentious Europeans, but give it a try. Why not activate all corners of your taste buds in one course. Salt, fat, acid, heat and sweet. It’s a culinary adventure fitting for the nation that gave Europe the finger.

pardon the turkey

I am really sorry??

You probably already know that turkey is an important part of Thanksgiving. How you should do this is also mentioned in several paragraphs of this article.

But did you know that between 1873 and 1913, Rhode Island farmer Horace Vose sent a turkey to the White House. A tradition developed from here. Turkish gifts to the President became a standard feature of the holiday.

Everything became official in 1947 when President Harry S. Truman begins turkey presentation ceremony. However, the first time a turkey was “forgiven” was when John F. Kennedy suggested not eating his gifted bird three days before his presentation. murder in 1963,

This act was called a pardon by the press and the tradition was established by Ronald Reagan and made official by George H.W. Bush as part of the ceremony. The turkeys are then sent to live on farms, while from 2005 to 2009, some were allowed to walk in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Everyone else still eats their turkey.

black Friday

Although brief, we mentioned that the origins of Thanksgiving are recognition of the value of the harvest, the power of the land, and – most importantly – the kindness shown by the Native American people to the colonial settlers.

With those three values ​​in mind, what’s the best way to celebrate the end of Thanksgiving? Tearing apart the bodies of your fellow Americans while your slimy hands slowly take away the immunity you neither need nor want? USA! USA! USA!

Already exported to our European shores, Black Friday sales promise incredible discounts on anything you spend your hard-earned money on. Of course, when the opportunity arises to consume on an even larger scale, the world’s greediest capitalist nations join in.

Since the ’90s, Black Friday sales have become much more than just innocent shopping. Wal-Marts across the country are descending into semi-purge-style dystopia. Thousands of people wait outside stores before storming the entrances. Fights break out. Guns have been fired.

The fact that there are so many deaths at Black Friday shopping events is proof that Europeans need it for their perceptions of America.

To quote Monty Python: “On second thought, let’s not go to Camelot. ‘It’s a silly place.

