America’s real China problem – Business News

Although everyone benefits when different countries take advantage of their comparative advantages, this canonical economic theory can run into problems when applied blindly in the real world. In the case of China, US leaders failed to consider why the country wields the powers that it does.

BOSTON – Instead of assuming that more international trade is always good for American workers and national security, US President Joe Biden’s administration wants to invest in domestic industrial capacity and strengthen supply-chain ties with friendly countries. . But while such realignment is welcome, the new policy may not go far enough, especially when it comes to addressing the problem posed by China.

The status quo of the last eight decades was schizophrenic. While the United States pursued an aggressive – and sometimes reprehensible – foreign policy supporting dictators and sometimes engineering CIA-inspired coups, it also pursued globalization, internationalism in the name of bringing prosperity and making the world friendlier to America. Also adopted trade and economic integration. Interests.

Now that this status quo has effectively collapsed, policymakers need to articulate a coherent replacement. To this end, two new principles could form the basis of American policy. First, international trade should be structured in a way that encourages a stable world order. If trade expansion puts more money into the hands of religious extremists or authoritarian rebels, global stability and American interests will suffer. As President Franklin D. Roosevelt said in 1936, “Autocracy in world affairs endangers peace.”

To continue reading, register now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

subscribe

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – to free,

register

Already have an account? log in

Source: www.project-syndicate.org