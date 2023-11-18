America's public schools are on their last legs: The proportion of students attending school with 'chronic absenteeism' has doubled since before the pandemic

The teacher might be saying “Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?” Nowadays school absenteeism is increasing across the country.

The proportion of students attending schools with high or extreme absenteeism increased from 26% in the 2017–2018 school year to 66% in the 2021–22 school year, according to an analysis of government data by Johns’ Everyone Graduates Center. Hopkins University and Attendance Function. This is not a day to pretend to be sick just while watching judge judy, To be considered chronically absent, a student must miss at least 10% of school days. During the most recent survey year, approximately 14.7 million students (or 29.7%) fell into this category.

Before the pandemic, truancy issues were primarily high school based, but this new research shows the crisis is now affecting elementary and middle schools — proof of the pandemic’s toll on the school system, if you count attendance. Asks Executive Director Heidi Ann Chang Works. Chang explains, “This is a sign that the positive learning conditions that are important for motivating students to go to school are gone in schools.” Luck,

Covid was the last crack in a broken system

In fact, the education sector is feeling the adverse effects of paying less to its employees and taking more work from them. The high cost of living while dealing with remote teaching and surprisingly low wages have led many exhausted teachers to quit, leading to a teacher shortage. He has been difficult to replace; Some school districts have turned to the National Guard to fill the gaps. While those left are trying to help, everyone from bus drivers to first-grade teachers are underpaid and stressed.

“I’m seeing more teachers, especially younger ones, coming up and saying, ‘I’m not willing to put up with this,’” Joshua Morgan, a former teacher in a rural district, told The Associated Press. It has reached the point where many teachers have found it too expensive to live near the district where they teach because they cannot afford to move in a tight housing market.

It’s a crisis that has been looming for years, as teachers have struggled to make ends meet and increasingly find themselves at the forefront of other national issues like gun safety and censorship regarding LGBTQ+ rights and critical race theory. Found further. The pandemic further pushed a system that was already at its breaking point.

“So much [our system] Held together with duct tape and glue. When you have a scenario like COVID that really threatens the sustainability of even a high-functioning district, certainly we’re going to see disproportionate impacts on districts that are already facing bankruptcy and instability. “We were on the brink of collapse,” Jess Gartner, founder of the education finance technology company Eloview, told The Atlantic.

More funding for stronger relationships

Lack of investment in public schools and shortage of teachers has led to a decline in the educational system. According to a study by the Center on Reinventing Public Education, test scores have declined in part as school districts struggle to recover from learning disruptions during remote schooling, while dealing with teacher development and staffing issues. Have been. And students have been missing school at record rates since schools reopened during the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins University and Attendance Works data is the latest research on declining school attendance. Stanford University education professor Thomas Dee and The Associated Press compiled data that found an estimated 6.5 million additional students were chronically absent.

And some students have left the public school system altogether — enrollment in K-12 is down by 1.2 million students during the 2021-2022 school year, separate research shows, especially kindergarten students. and between remote-only schools (some of these children turned to private schools or home-schooled instead).

Chang says that to fix chronic absenteeism, the learning experience needs more funding. She explains, “We need targeted investments and efforts to strengthen the foundational building blocks available to all students that ensure they feel physically and emotionally healthy and safe at school as well as feeling a sense of belonging and support.” Also feel the feeling of.

She adds that it also includes supporting schools to help provide basic needs for their students and families. But the key may lie in establishing stronger relationships between teachers and their students, she says — but that’s hard to do with high levels of turnover and already overworked teachers.

“Every time I talk to a district that is making progress in reducing chronic absenteeism, the most common characteristic I hear is that they use relationship building,” says Chang, who points out that these relationships can help motivate students or families who need help by sharing their barriers to attending school. But it also “requires investment in adults working in schools to build relationships.”

