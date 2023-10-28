The increasing debt burden on America is creating concern on Wall Street.

The country is one of 21 countries worldwide with a debt-to-GDP ratio of more than 100%.

Concerns about deteriorating public finances have contributed to a decline in Treasury-bond prices over the past few weeks.

The Treasury-bond slide in US markets this month has forced investors to focus on rising government debt.

The accelerated growth in America’s indebtedness has already raised concerns for investors in 2023, with lawmakers’ 11th-hour deal in June between President Joe Biden and then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the federal borrowing limit leading to a catastrophic default. Saved from.

Now, some of Wall Street’s best-known names are raising the possibility that so-called “bond vigilantes” – those who sell off fixed-income assets to disrupt imprudent policymaking – helped fuel the Treasury meltdown. Is of. Benchmark yields at 16-year high.

These four charts show why America’s massive debt load is a concern, and how it’s already impacting the markets.

The mountain of American debt keeps growing

Since the end of World War II, the government has borrowed more and more money to fund its spending programs.

According to historical Treasury Department data, the national debt is projected to rise from $300 billion in June 1946 to $33 trillion by September 2023 – meaning America’s liabilities are now more than the size of the Chinese, Japanese, German, Indian and British economies combined. Have decreased.

According to economists, the Reagan–Bush era tax cuts, the massive increase in the size of the Treasury-bond market, and flash points such as the invasion of Iraq and the 2008 financial crisis have contributed to the massive increase in debt.

The government’s ever-growing repayment obligations have also opened up divisions in Washington, with high-profile, far-right Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Representative Matt Gaetz speaking out against May’s deal on the debt ceiling and students of the Biden administration. Are opposing. -Debt relief efforts.

America’s debt-to-GDP ratio has crossed a critical threshold

It’s not just the top-line amount of debt that has increased over the past few decades.

According to International Monetary Fund data, the level of the deficit relative to the overall size of the US economy, as measured by the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, has been rising steadily since 2000 and exceeded 100% for the first time in 2019. It is done. Fund.

According to Capital Group economist Darrell Spence, this limit marks the point where a country may have to start worrying about the impact of its budget deficit on overall growth.

“Will there be immediate problems when outstanding debt exceeds 100% of GDP? Probably not,” he wrote in a research note last week. There is a need to pay attention,” he said, warning that taking more loans could lead to losses. Forcing the government to raise taxes, promote bond sales, and higher interest rates.

According to IMF data, the US is one of 21 countries around the world where the size of the deficit exceeds total GDP – joining a list of economies that includes Greece, Sri Lanka and war-torn Sudan.

Meanwhile, the US debt-to-GDP ratio has also grown at a faster pace than most G7 economies over the past two decades. Italy and Japan are the only two members of the group whose governments have higher debt relative to their total GDP.

‘Bond vigilance’ could fuel treasury-market meltdown

There is still debate over whether any of this really matters.

For some, the US government can continue to borrow as much as it wants, knowing that it will be protected by its status as the world’s largest economy and the dollar’s status as a global reserve currency.

But events of the past few weeks have shown that investors are losing confidence that the US will ever repay its debt.

The price of Treasuries has fallen in one of the worst declines in market history, pushing yields on 10-year notes and 30-year bonds above 5% for the first time since 2007.

Investors’ fears that the Federal Reserve will keep borrowing costs high through 2024 to stoke inflation have prompted the selloff — because when interest rates are higher, the riskier but surer returns of bonds tend to be lower. Become attractive.

But some on Wall Street believe the market meltdown is also due to bond watchdogs, activist traders who try to push down Treasury prices to encourage Congress to improve its borrowing habits. We do.

“Ever since the government debt was capped on August 1, people have been focused on the deficit issue,” Ed Yardeni, the veteran analyst who coined the term vigilante in the 1980s, said in September.

“I think we’re going to have a real problem, and my friend, the bond watchdog, may need to come out in force to convince politicians that we need to do something more about reducing the long-term outlook for the deficit. Fundamental work has to be done,” he added.

PIMCO co-founder Bill Gross, a so-called “bond king” who has made billions of dollars trading the asset class, is also supportive of the caution hypothesis, he told a group of retail traders earlier this month. Probably had cornered the market and driven the yield towards 5%.

If the debt could contribute to such a troubled period for the market, it’s a sign that investors should be concerned — and with losses expected to grow to trillions of dollars per year, don’t expect Wall Street to wane any time soon. Will stop worrying.

