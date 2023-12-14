America's groundwater is being sent abroad

Fight Disinformation: Sign Up for Free Mother Jones Daily Follow the newsletter and news that matters.

In our November + December 2023 issue, mother jones Explores the West's deepening water crisis and the forces behind it, from historic drought to short-sighted policies to corrupt lawmakers and the special interests they serve.

About a decade ago, after depleting their own pristine aquifers to grow livestock feed, China as well as some wealthy Middle Eastern countries began tapping the largely unregulated aquifers of drought-stricken US states. In particular, megafarms in the Arizona desert and other western states are exporting vast quantities of precious groundwater in the form of alfalfa hay.

Even without exports, uncontrolled development and industrial-scale farming across the country is depleting this limited resource faster than it can replenish it. Meanwhile, states are doing a very poor job of managing it – for example, Arizona has even encouraged the export of its groundwater. Here’s a brief timeline of the situation, based on the original reporting Expose. For a more in-depth look, listen to his podcast, “The Great Arizona Water Grab.”

1986: Fast-growing Phoenix purchases a 20-acre parcel in arid La Paz County to gain access to its aquifer for potential future use.

2006: Abu Dhabi has banned the production of alfalfa, a water-intensive crop.

2011: Arizona exports 500 metric tons (MT) of alfalfa, which is equivalent to the annual water use of 3,038 residents.

2012: Arizona’s state pension fund invests $175 million with International Farming Corporation, a North Carolina-based company whose business model involves buying land with water rights in desert states, drilling extremely deep wells, and then selling the land to megafarms. To lease or sell. Using some of the pension fund’s $175 million, and with the knowledge of its executives, IFC buys Phoenix acreage and drills a well on it.

2013: IFC has leased the Phoenix parcel and water rights to Al Dahra, an Emirati firm whose 3,000-acre farm in La Paz County exports its alfalfa to the UAE.

2014: Almarai, a Saudi firm, is buying about 10,000 acres of land in La Paz County, which receives 5 inches of annual rainfall, for a megafarm whose pumps are capable of drawing thousands of gallons per minute.

2014: NASA hydrologist Jay Famiglietti has urged the U.S. government to regulate groundwater, writing that its depletion “would lead to major declines in agricultural productivity and energy production, as well as skyrocketing food prices and profound economic and political impacts.” There is a possibility.”

2015: Arizona’s alfalfa exports reached 35,900 metric tons (the production of which consumes water equivalent to that of 241,500 state residents); Al Dahra claims it is now the No. 1 feed exporter to the US.

2016: Saudi Arabia has begun phasing out domestic alfalfa production.

2017: Total alfalfa exports from the United States to Saudi Arabia have reached 275,000 metric tons – a four-fold increase from two years ago.

2022: Arizona’s alfalfa exports have increased to 200,800 metric tons (enough water for 1.2 million residents). So far, combined alfalfa exports to the Western states represent 20 percent of the total U.S. crop.

Source: www.motherjones.com