America's 'free lunch' attitude about its debt may be forced to change as interest rates remain high for the next decade, a Harvard economist says.

According to Kenneth Rogoff, the view that America can treat debt like a “free lunch” is about to change.

A Harvard economist predicted that interest rates would remain high for the next decade.

This is due to a variety of pressures such as high military spending and deglobalization.

According to top economist Kenneth Rogoff, the view that America can borrow like a “free lunch” will have to change as interest rates are pushed higher for the next decade.

The Harvard professor and former International Monetary Fund economist predicted that interest rates will remain higher than markets expect, even if they fall temporarily before the next recession.

This is due to a variety of pressures that will increase borrowing costs, including higher debt levels, greater military spending, and deglobalization. Experts have warned that these factors could increase inflation in the future, and have suggested that higher rates will be needed to keep the economy under control.

“Despite the recent partial decline in long-term real and nominal interest rates, they remain well above the ultra-low levels to which policymakers have become accustomed, and they are likely to remain at such levels even as inflation eases.” It’s now “time to rethink the widely held ‘free lunch’ view of government debt,” Rogoff said in an op-ed for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

Prolonged higher interest rates are bad news for US finances, as it will cost more to service the country’s $33 trillion debt balance. Treasury data shows total interest payments on the national debt reached a record $659 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, almost double the amount paid in 2020.

But that reality appears not to sway some commentators, who still believe in a “forever low” interest rate regime that allows nearly cost-free loans, Rogoff said.

“Although it is possible to expand social programs or boost military capabilities without large deficits, it is not expensive to do so without raising taxes. We are likely to have to explore that path harder than ever before,” Rogoff said. Gave warning.

However, the US does not appear to be slowing down its pace of borrowing in the near future. The total debt balance is approaching $34 trillion, with estimates that the US is adding about $20 billion worth of debt every day.

Source: www.businessinsider.com