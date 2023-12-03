America's first 'advanced' geothermal plant just up and running

This story was originally published by Canary Media.

A next-generation geothermal plant backed by Google has started sending carbon-free electricity to the grid in Nevada, where the tech company operates some of its massive data centers.

On Tuesday, Google and geothermal developer Fervo Energy said electrons began flowing from the first-of-its-kind facility earlier this month. The 3.5-megawatt project, called Project Red, is now supplying power directly to Las Vegas-based utility NV Energy.

The announcement comes more than two years after Google and Fervo signed a corporate agreement to develop an “advanced geothermal” plant. Unlike traditional geothermal plants, which harness heat found close to the Earth’s surface, Houston-based Fervo uses advanced drilling techniques to access resources that lie deeper or deeper than hot springs or geysers. are difficult.

The completion of the pilot project is a meaningful step in the growing global effort to harness the Earth’s heat.

In the United States, geothermal energy supplied only 3,700 megawatts (3.7 GW) of electricity, or 0.4 percent of total U.S. electricity production last year. But according to the US Department of Energy, geothermal could potentially provide 90 gigawatts of fixed and flexible electricity to the US grid by 2050 – assuming advanced systems like Fervo take hold as a widespread renewable energy option.

The capacity of Fervo’s project is relatively small: enough to power about 2,600 American homes at once. Still, according to the company, this is more power than any of the world’s 40 advanced geothermal systems had previously achieved.

Fervo uses horizontal drilling techniques to exploit the earth’s heat. Courtesy of Fervo

Google said it entered into the agreement in May 2021 as part of a larger strategy to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. Last year, the search-engine giant set a goal of operating all of its power-hungry data centers and office campuses around the world on “24/7 carbon-free energy” by 2030, a goal that requires not only There is a need to purchase renewable energy but also to accelerate the development of new energy technologies.

Michael Terrell, Google’s senior director of energy and climate, wrote in November, “When we began our partnership with Farvo, we knew that the first project of its kind would require a wide range of technical and operational innovations. ” 28 blog posts.

“The result is a geothermal plant that can produce around the clock [carbon-free energy] Using less land than other clean energy sources,” he said, adding that Google “worked closely with Fervo to overcome the barriers and prove that this technology can work.”

Google declined to share financial details about its agreement with Farvo or the cost of the electricity produced by Project Red.

Digging Deep for Clean Energy

Geothermal resources are available underground almost everywhere, representing a potentially vast supply of clean electricity and industrial heat. Yet most of those resources are too deep or technically complex to access cost-effectively using traditional methods.

Fervo, which has raised more than $180 million since 2017, is one of dozens of companies in the US and around the world trying to develop easier and cheaper ways to unlock this geothermal potential.

The startup uses horizontal drilling technology and fiber-optic sensing tools derived from the oil and gas industry. Technicians create fractures in the hard, impermeable rocks found far below the Earth’s surface, then pump the fractures filled with water and working fluid. Extremely hot rocks heat those fluids, eventually producing steam that drives electrical turbines. The idea is to create geothermal reservoirs in places where naturally occurring resources are not available.

A worker inspects pipes at the Project Red site. Courtesy of Fervo

In recent years, advanced geothermal projects in some other countries were closed after earthquakes and disturbances in nearby cities. Since then, companies have stepped up efforts to monitor and mitigate induced seismicity. Fervo said it has adopted a protocol developed by DOE to avoid seismic events at its project sites.

The startup first began drilling in Humboldt County, Nevada in early 2022. Project Red was initially projected to be a 5-MW facility that would come online last year.

At the geothermal site, two wells reach a depth of 7,700 feet and then are connected by a horizontal conduit about 3,250 feet long. Fervo’s team flows fluid into the project’s artificial reservoir, where the liquid can reach temperatures of up to 376 degrees Fahrenheit. In July, Fervo announced that it had successfully completed a full-scale well test in Nevada that confirmed the commercial feasibility of its next-generation technology.

Nearly four months later, its first power plant has officially become operational.

“We did exactly what we set out to do,” Sarah Jewett, Farvo’s vice president of strategy, said in an email to Canary Media.

Through the agreement with Google, “we proved our drilling technology, established Project Red as the most produced advanced geothermal system in history, and delivered carbon-free electrons to the grid at a time when competitors Clean, determined energy developers struggled to execute their projects,” she said.

To boost America’s geothermal potential, DOE has set a goal of reducing the cost of electricity from advanced geothermal systems to $45 per megawatt-hour by 2035—a 90 percent decline from today’s prices. Company CEO Tim Latimer told Utility Dive in July that Fervo currently produces electricity at a “significantly” higher cost than the DOE’s target. Still, he said the startup is on track to reach $45/MWh in the coming years as it expands its technology.

At that point, Fervo was already beginning work on a 400-MW geothermal power plant called Cape Station in Beaver County, Utah. This summer, Fervo began drilling the first of 100 geothermal wells for the project, which will begin delivering 24/7 power to the grid in 2026 and is expected to reach full-scale production in 2028, Jewett said. Said.

Google, for its part, said it will continue to work with Farvo and other companies to accelerate the commercialization of advanced clean energy technologies. In September, the tech giant partnered with Project InnerSpace, a nonprofit that aims to expand the use of geothermal energy around the world. Google said it would lend its data and software capabilities to help develop a tool for mapping and evaluating global geothermal resources.

Jamie Beard, executive director of Project Innerspace, said in an earlier statement about the Google partnership, “For geothermal to thrive in the coming decades, we need big players with technology solutions focused on this vast clean energy resource both globally and beneath us. is required.” ,

Source: grist.org