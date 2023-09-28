America’s Federal Reserve may soon go blind

One of the strangest phrases ever said by a central banker is that they are “data-dependent”. This is a fancy way of saying that they don’t know the future, and so will wait and see what the numbers will be. These days, however, the Federal Reserve’s announcements of data reliance are more interesting: They sound more like plaintive pleas rather than clear statements. Many of the data points that allow the Fed, analysts, and investors to understand the US economy are on the verge of disappearing, a result of the impending government shutdown.

Congress faces a midnight deadline of September 30 to pass a bill to keep the federal government funded. Given the stubbornness of radical Republicans, who have almost veto power in the House of Representatives, the likelihood that the US legislature will miss the deadline is increasing. The most recent government shutdown, which began in late 2018, lasted 35 days, meaning it could easily be November before federal employees can get back to work this year.

The direct economic impact of the shutdown is much milder than thought. In contrast to the catastrophic scenario of a debt ceiling-induced default, the government will continue to meet its mandatory obligations such as providing income support to the elderly. This is the so-called discretionary portion of federal spending – from crop insurance for farmers to funding for highways – that will be frozen. This accounts for about 27% of the government’s budget. A general rule of thumb, based on past experience, is that each week of government shutdown reduces about one-tenth of a percent from the annual growth rate of GDP in that quarter. But when federal offices reopen, employees receive back pay, and the impact on growth remains largely on paper.

A less widely appreciated concern is that the government will be unable to collect and publish the wide range of economic data that are the lifeblood of financial markets. Retail sales, housing starts, personal income, GDP and, most importantly, inflation – all these reports will be suspended during the government shutdown. The blackout would be more of a problem than in 2018–19, because on that occasion the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which is responsible for inflation data, had already received funding and so could continue to operate. If the shutdown begins next week, the BLS will go offline, joining the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, two other giants of official statistics.

Fed policymakers will not be completely deprived of information about the economy. For starters there are plenty of regular private sector indicators they already use: numerous reports on the job market, alternative indicators of inflation, and surveys of both consumer and business sentiment. Financial information from banks and state-level data, especially tax receipts, are useful. Also central banks have regional offices that will continue to collect data about their local economies. The problem, however, is that none of these fallbacks have the same combination of nationwide scope, methodological rigor, and track record as, say, the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. “It would be very strange for the Fed if it made a decision based on its own regional data, and then when the national data comes out, it’s actually quite different,” warns former Fed trader Joseph Wang.

This risk could lead the Fed to adopt a more dovish stance in its next interest rate decision in early November. Why raise rates again if there is little visibility into how the economy is performing? If the government reopens and it turns out inflation is too high, the Fed could always raise rates at its December meeting. Conversely, if the Fed raises rates in November and then it turns out that the economy has actually slowed sharply, the central bank would have to consider reversing its move – explaining it better than a slightly delayed rate hike. More strange. The Republican radicals who are driving the government shutdown don’t want to be considered symbols of inflation, but this is a strange consequence of their intransigence.

