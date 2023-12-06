America’s energy boom: Crude oil exports reach record high

A tanker loads crude oil in Houston for transfer from ship to ship to a VLCC. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

As diplomats convene at the UN’s COP28 climate change summit, fossil fuel production and consumption are reaching new highs, and tanker owners are in a prime position to profit from increased trade flows.

The Biden administration is a leading proponent of decarbonization, yet the US is pumping out hydrocarbons in record amounts. The US is on track to become the world’s largest producer and exporter of natural gas this year, as well as a major exporter of refined products and liquefied petroleum gas.

There are also big wins on the crude front – for energy producers and shipowners, not just decarbonization proponents.

The US produced 13.2 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil in September, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. This is the country’s highest ever monthly production level.

And not only is the US producing more crude, but it is also exporting a larger share of the crude it produces, further increasing the volume of tankers bound for Europe and Asia.

Marine crude oil exports increased by 19% compared to 2022

US crude oil exports were banned between 1975 and 2015. For 40 years, American production could only be sold abroad if it was first refined, then exported as petroleum products.

The end of the embargo dramatically increased market opportunities for US production, leading to higher production – creating more business for oil companies and tanker owners.

That upward momentum continues. Seaborne crude exports are tracked by commodity intelligence provider Kpler. In January-November, its data showed US seaborne crude oil exports averaged 4 million barrels per day, the highest level ever and up 19% year on year.

*2023 average for January-November. (Chart: FretWaves based on Kepler data)

Exports averaged 4.45 million barrels per day in November, the second-highest monthly average on record, just shy of the high of 4.46 million barrels per day in March.

Volume grew rapidly in both Europe and Asia

The Panama Canal is wreaking havoc on many cargo supply chains, but it has virtually no impact on U.S. crude oil exports.

US crude oil exports to Asia are loaded onto very large crude carriers (VLCCs; tankers that carry up to 2 million barrels) via ship-to-ship transfers in the US Gulf. VLCCs are too large to transit the Panama or Suez Canals; They use the Cape of Good Hope.

U.S. exports to Europe are shipped on Aframax (750,000-barrel capacity), Suezmax (1 million-barrel capacity) and VLCCs.

The status of tankers loaded with American crude oil on Tuesday. (Map: Maritime Traffic)

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Europe has increased purchases of US crude to help offset restricted Russian supplies. An average of 1.83 million b/d of US crude oil flowed into Europe in January-November, 26% more than the average for the full year of 2022, according to Kpler data.

Europe’s share of total US crude exports has increased to 46% this year from 37% in 2021, a year before the invasion, while Asia’s share is down from 47% in 2021 to 41%.

“In broad terms, the whole story this year has been about Europe,” Reed Ianson, senior commodities analyst at Kpler, told FreightWaves. “Europe’s growing dependence on US energy – not just on LNG [liquefied natural gas] But across the board.”

Despite Europe’s drag, US crude oil exports to Asia also continue to rise. Exports to Asia have averaged a record high of 1.65 million b/d year-to-date, up 15% from last year and 26% from 2021, according to Kpler data.

The increasing volumes in Asia have become a profitable business for VLCC owners. Brokerage True North Chartering counted 40 spot VLCC cargo loadings in the US Gulf in both October and November, matching the prior monthly high in April.

Click for more articles by Greg Miller

Related Articles:

The post America’s energy boom: Crude oil exports hit record high appeared first on FreightWaves.

Source