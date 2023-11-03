America's Car-Mart Launches 15th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

America’s Car-Mart, Inc.

ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced its 15th annual Holiday Toy Drive to be held during November. The company will collect toys to share with 30 children’s hospitals.

More than 150 Car-Mart dealerships in its 12-state region will serve as toy donation sites for customers and local communities. In 2022, the company collected over 25,000 toys for 29 children’s hospitals.

“For 15 years, we have run our holiday toy drive. We are proud to have created something that is having a positive impact on thousands of children, and we are grateful for the generous donations from our associates, customers and partners,” said Chief Executive Officer and President Doug Campbell. “Seeing the joy on children’s faces during the holiday season makes our efforts worthwhile, and we consider that our legacy. We look forward to continuing this wonderful tradition for many years to come.”

According to medical researchers, toys are important for children in hospitals. Toys provide a source of joy during difficult situations, help reduce stress, distract from their current situation and may even speed up the healing process.

“We owe the success of our toy drive to our dedicated and hardworking associates. His passion for helping people is evident in all he does,” Mr Campbell concluded. “As always, we can’t wait to deliver toys to kids. We hope the toys will bring smiles to the faces of children in hospitals throughout the year.”

Car-Mart’s November promotion, “Holiday Toy Drive”, runs from November 1 to December 9. Customers can drive away a quality, used vehicle for $699 on select vehicles when they bring six new unwrapped toys (valued at $10 or more). for each toy).

The company also welcomes anyone to donate new, unwrapped toys as part of its Holiday Toy Drive (no purchase necessary). Toys can be dropped off at any Car-Mart location Monday through Saturday from 9am to 6pm.

For more information, and to track Kar-Mart’s toy collection, visit Holiday Toy Drive 2023. Follow Car-Mart on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the “Company”) operates automotive dealerships in 12 states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “integrated auto sales and finance” segment of the used car market . , The company emphasizes superior customer service and building strong personal relationships with its customers. The company operates its dealerships primarily in small towns in the south-central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing to all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website www.car-mart.com ,

Contact: [email protected]

