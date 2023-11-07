America's busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it's so big

The Biden administration just announced $16.4 billion to upgrade the Northeast Corridor rail infrastructure — here’s why it’s going to have an impact on a lot of people.

The Biden administration’s infrastructure legislation, passed in November 2021, earmarks $66 billion for rail investments – the most significant (and overdue) investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak in 1971. 16.4 billion dollars is not More Money is being spent; This infrastructure law is coming from the budget. And it’s going to pay for 25 passenger rail projects on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor.

The investment announced today will reconstruct 12 tunnels and bridges that are more than 100 years old; Upgrade tracks, power systems, signals, stations, and other infrastructure; and pursuing future projects to significantly improve journey times by increasing operating speeds and reducing delays.

Why North-East Corridor?

The Northeast Corridor runs from Boston to Washington, DC. It is the most traveled rail corridor in the US, representing 20% ​​of US GDP. If the Northeast Corridor is closed even for a day, the US economy will lose $100 million in productivity.

But there has been no significant investment in the Northeast Corridor for generations. The Northeast Corridor as it exists today is the result of investment in the 1830s, and many of its existing bridges and tunnels were built in the early 20th century.

What upgrades are you getting?

The map released by the White House above shows the awarded projects. Two extraordinary things that are going to have a significant impact are:

Frederick Douglass Tunnel Approximately 24,000 Amtrak and Maryland-area commuter passengers rely on Maryland daily. The 150-year-old tunnel (pictured below) is the largest bottleneck in the Northeast Corridor between Washington and New Jersey, and a phased funding agreement will cost $4.7 billion to replace it. The electric upgrade (main image) will increase speeds by 30 mph to 110 mph and reduce delays along the entire Northeast Corridor.

penn station access New York City will receive $1.6 billion in a phased funding agreement to repair and rehabilitate 19 miles of the Amtrak-owned Hell Gate Line, including track, bridges and signals. The project would increase Amtrak service, introduce Metro-North service to Penn Station (which currently only departs from Grand Central), and cut local transit travel times from the Bronx to Manhattan by up to 50 minutes.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “These investments will make our busiest passenger railroad safer, faster and more reliable, which means fewer delays and shorter trips for the 800,000 passengers who rely on the Northeast Corridor every day.”

Electrek’s Tech

My initial reaction to this news was, “Okay, now’s the time.”

Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor emit 83% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than car travel and 72% less greenhouse gas emissions than flying. If already clean train travel in the Northeast becomes more efficient, faster and more frequent, more people will take the train. Plus, you can only electrify with the infrastructure that supports it.

Read more: Check out Amtrak’s new state-of-the-art Aero Trains

Photos: Amtrak

If you’re considering going solar, it’s always a good idea to get quotes from a few installers. To make sure you find a reliable, trusted solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to use solar energy. It has hundreds of pre-tested solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and savings of 20-30% compared to working alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls unless you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

It’s easy to compare your personalized solar quotes online and you’ll have access to impartial energy consultants to help you every step of the way. get started Here, -Advertisement*

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: electrek.co