America’s retirement crisis could cost federal and state governments an estimated $1.3 trillion by 2040, according to a recently released analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The World Economic Forum has stated, “For the first time in human history, people age 65 and older outnumber children age 5 and younger.” Much of the retirement fund shortfall is due to demographics. And although the US is doing better than many countries due to immigration, demographics still remain an overwhelming factor in the US. According to Pew, the number of American households comprised of people age 65 and older with an annual income of less than $75,000 — a level the report says indicates financial weakness — is expected to grow 43 percent to 33 million by 2040. are supposed to.

How does the US retirement system rank globally? Mercer CFA

The institute released this year’s figures in its Global Pension Index 2023. The primary objective of the index is to benchmark each global retirement income system using more than 50 indicators. The study ranks the Netherlands, Iceland, Denmark and Israel as the best systems, receiving an A grade in 2023. United States, ranking 22ndRa Received a C+ grade out of 47 countries, along with Spain and Kazakhstan.

Return to the United States. According to the US Federal Reserve’s “Report on the Economic Well-Being of American Families” in 2020, only a third of the US workforce feels that their retirement savings plans are on track. see pwc

Below is a chart of retirement savings by age in the US.

American retirement savings Source: PwC Market Research Center

Why the crisis now? Demographics aside, the US market is more reliant than ever on defined contribution “DC” plans. According to PwC in their recent 2023 report “Retirement in America: Time to Rethink and Retool,” more than 60 percent of total U.S. retirement assets are now held in such plans, shifting investment exposure from the corporate sector (legacy). Represents change on a wide scale. Defined Benefit “DB” Plans). Retirees in DB plans generally received more generous benefits. And as we begin to see the first generation retire exclusively on employee managed DC plans, the need for higher levels of supplemental retirement income is increasing. PwC research shows that the average retirement account balance for people approaching retirement is likely to generate less than $1,000 per month over a 15-year retirement period. This is hardly enough for individuals whose financial security depends on these savings, not to mention a long-lived partner base.

In this environment, personal savings have become more important. And today approximately 60 million private sector workers do not have employer-sponsored retirement savings plans. In this environment, one way to improve retirement savings that is gaining support is state-sponsored automatic retirement savings account plans like CalSavers and New Jersey Secure Choice, which have already been adopted in 12 states.