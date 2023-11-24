Americans who bought large rural homes during Covid are now selling

By Martha Williams for DailyMail.com 23:35 23 Nov 2023, updated 23:39 23 Nov 2023

A new wave of housing migration has seen some homeowners sell their huge pandemic-related purchases and move back to the city

As more companies are calling on employees to return to the office – employees who left during COVID-19 are being forced to return or leave their jobs

Housing data shows return-to-work policies prompt 10 percent of US home sellers to relocate

Americans who bought large rural homes during the pandemic are now selling homes and returning to cities as companies lift work-from-home rules.

When Covid struck in 2020, more than 61 per cent of people worked from home – leading homeowners to opt for larger homes with more space to live and work.

Return-to-work policies are prompting one in every 10 American home sellers to relocate, according to a housing survey collected by Redfin from May and June 2023.

More companies are implementing return-to-office orders and employees are facing the decision between selling their huge suburban and rural homes and getting back into the office or maintaining their pandemic lifestyle and finding a new job.

Major companies like JPMorgan, GEICO and HSBC have ordered their employees back to the office at least a few days a week after allowing them to work remotely for nearly three years.

A real estate agent in Boise, Idaho, said she has some clients who are selling their homes after only a year because their Seattle-based employer is ordering employees back to the office.

This means they now want to live closer to the city on the left, so the daily commute is reduced. It’s a prospect now facing some Americans who fled metro areas during the pandemic.

The pair will likely sell their home at a loss because they bought it when prices peaked after the pandemic.

‘My salespeople both work at the same company, which told them they had to be in the office three days a week or they would lose their jobs. He has six months to take this step. “They probably lost $100,000 on their home,” real estate agent Shauna Pendleton said.

‘Their new home in Seattle won’t be even close to the size of their property in Boise, and their mortgage rate will be much higher.’

Donna Rutter, 59, bought an 11-acre farm in Texas’ Rocky Creek Ranch community three years ago — but she’s now put her dream home on the market for $1.75 million because a call back at the office cost her a daily commute. It took 45 minutes. In every way.

Rutter – who owns her own accounting firm – told The Wall Street Journal: ‘Small businesses weren’t really set up to work remotely. My clients want me in the office. They want to meet me.

Seattle-based real estate agent David Palmer said he has received about 10 percent more inquiries from clients hoping to move closer to the city by early 2023 than in 2022 because their jobs are more in-person based.

‘I have a buyer who moved out of town during the pandemic. “He now works for Google, and in short, he has to commute three days a week, and the commute is about two hours each way,” Palmer said. ‘So he’s actively looking to buy something.’

A recent study from Zillow.com showed that fewer buyers are looking for property-criteria that make working from home more comfortable.

Keywords like ‘home office’ and ‘clooffice’ were mentioned significantly less during the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The desire for more space is also reflected in vacation home sales – which have fallen by three-quarters from their peak during the pandemic as rising interest rates and limited housing stock will find buyers.

Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that about 16 percent of existing home sales are now for vacation properties, down from a high of 22 percent in January 2022. This figure remains above the average of 14 percent from the end of 2015 to the first half of 2020.

A report from mortgage servicing firm Optimal Blue cited by Reuters shows that home sales in tourist hotspots Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona have effectively fallen this year. Overall, vacation home sales have declined by 75 percent.

This housing trend shows that Americans are no longer desperate for the spacious getaway homes in exclusive vacation destinations that were a hot commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Redfin reports that many people who are relocating today are because they want larger homes at lower costs – which sounds contradictory, but can be achieved if the property is in a less desirable area.

Property experts have recently identified the top 10 cities to visit if you want a big house in a budget.

The city with the most ‘affordable housing’ was Indianapolis, Indiana, followed by Atlanta and Washington, DC.

Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com, wrote in the report: ‘Many of the metros on the list are generally affordable locations, with plenty of room for growth and expansion. They tend to be less densely populated, especially as you move away from the city centre. Hence buyers can get more space at lower prices.

