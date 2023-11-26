Americans think they need to earn $284k to be happy. They’re wrong—and the research is wrong, too.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 10: Miley Cyrus throws money in the air while performing at the event , [+] The opening night of their Bangerz Tour in Australia at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on 10 October 2014. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) getty images

Overview from Fintech Snark Tank

How much more money do you need to be “happy”? Financial services firm Empower asked Americans the same question in a recent survey, which revealed:

Financial happiness means different things to different people. Two-thirds of respondents linked paying bills on time and being debt-free to financial happiness. Half said happiness lay in being able to afford everyday luxuries without worries, while others said it lay in spending on experiences with those close to them and optimism for what’s next.

Seven out of 10 respondents said that having more money would solve most of their problems. A third said the $15,000 would have a “meaningful” impact on their life, and lead to a sense of financial happiness for six months. 42% of Americans would need $25,000 to make an impact, but for 17%, they would only need $5,000. Americans need lots of money to be happy. Overall, Americans said they would need an annual income of $284,000 to be happy – nearly four times today’s average salary of $74k. Men need more than twice as much as women – $381k vs $183k (obviously, my wife and 3 daughters were not surveyed). Millennials reported their numbers at $525k per year, Gen Zers, Gen Xers and Baby Boomers expressed a need for $125k to $130k annually.

Net worth is essential for financial well-being Source: Empower

Other findings of the study included these nonsignificant results:

62% of Millennials say they are willing to pay $7 for a daily coffee because of the pleasure it provides. Can’t they get the same level of “pleasure” from a $5 cup of coffee?

Can’t they get the same level of “pleasure” from a $5 cup of coffee? 73% of people say they would give up social media if they wanted financial happiness. Except for the small percentage of people who earn income from their social media efforts, social media participation does not affect financial happiness, so why ask about this meaningless relationship?

While we are getting rid of junk fees, can we also ban junk research?

Kudos to Empower for touching a nerve with this study, which got it coverage in major news outlets like CBS, Fortune, and yes, Forbes. However, there are some flaws in the “research” that call into question its validity:

1) Happiness is neither a binary nor measurable concept. Asking someone what would make them “happy” implies that there is a level that can be achieved, or an obstacle to be overcome, that would make them “unhappy” or “not happy” (which are not the same things). A state called “happy”. However, “happiness” doesn’t work like that.

2) The research doesn’t break down happiness by income and net worth. The study included the percentage of respondents who are happy with various aspects of their financial lives. But it does not report results based on income and net worth. It’s possible that there are many more Americans who earn a lot of money and who have a lot of money but are financially unhappy, and more who do not earn or who have a lot of money but are happy. It’s also possible that many people are “happy” with what they already have, and they may still be happy with less than what they have.

Happiness in America Source: Empower

3) It is impossible to answer the questions accurately. If you don’t make (approximately) $500,000 today, how can you know what it’s like to make that kind of money? You may be able to better meet your financial commitments currently, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have new commitments that will be just as difficult to meet at the $500k income level?

To underscore the self-serving nature of this “research”, Empower’s write-up of the results ends with the following point:

“The secret to experiencing more happiness? Having an action plan: 73% believe that ‘a solid financial plan will make me happy.’

In fact? A financial plan – in itself – is unlikely to create happiness if you need to earn four times as much as before and need $1 million more in net worth.

feeling this The plan can do this—but the plan itself will not do it.

But, as they say… whatever makes you happy.