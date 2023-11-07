Americans reported the largest annual increase in credit card debt on record last quarter

New York Fed economists said Tuesday that U.S. credit card balances increased by $48 billion in the third quarter.

On an annual basis, balances jumped $154 billion, the largest increase on record.

The third quarter marked its eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.

Economists at the New York Federal Reserve said Tuesday that Americans’ credit card balances rose by $48 billion, or about 4.7%, in the third quarter, bringing the total to $1.o8 trillion.

The quarterly profit marked the eighth three consecutive months of annual growth. At $154 billion, the nominal year-over-year increase in the quarter was the largest reading since the data began in 1999, economists said.

Total household debt increased by $228 billion over the three-month period, which includes a significant portion of credit card and student loans. Last summer, credit card debt reached $1 trillion for the first time.

“The increase in the balance is consistent with strong nominal spending and real GDP growth over the same time frame,” Fed researchers wrote in a blog post published with the data. “But credit card delinquencies have continued to rise from their historic lows seen during the pandemic and have now even surpassed pre-pandemic levels.”

By September, 3% of outstanding loans had reached some stage of delinquency, an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the previous quarter, though down 1.7 percentage points from the fourth quarter in 2019, the period before the pandemic.

About 9.5% of credit card balances were delinquent more than 90 days last quarter, up from 8% in the second quarter and 7.6% during the third quarter last year.

New York Fed economists also reported that consumers with higher total balances are more likely to transition to delinquency, and consumers with balances greater than $20,000 have the highest transition rates since the beginning of last year.

Meanwhile, borrowers with balances less than $5,000, who made up about 68% of all borrowers last quarter, are hovering close to delinquency infection rates similar to pre-pandemic levels.

“Delay rates on most credit product types have been rising from historic lows since mid-2021,” the researchers wrote. “The change rate in delinquency for mortgages remains below pre-pandemic levels, with home loans comprising the largest share, but auto loan and credit card delinquencies have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and continue to rise. “

Source: www.businessinsider.com