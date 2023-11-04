Americans need a six-figure salary to buy a new home in most cities

Looking to buy a home? If so, there’s bad news from Redfin. To afford a typical American home in today’s market, homebuyers need to earn 50% more than before the pandemic, according to the real estate firm’s latest survey.

Nationally, according to Redfin, buyers had to earn an average of $114,627 (before taxes and adjusted for inflation) to afford the median-priced U.S. home in August 2023. That’s up 15% ($15,285) from a year ago, and 50% more than the $72,511 income needed to buy a home in August 2019. The figure represents the highest annual income needed to purchase a home on records dating to 2012, Redfin found.

That’s a tough climb for some, given that the average American household is expected to make about $75,000 annually in 2022. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, hourly wages have increased only 5% within the past year.

The data underlines how ineffective the housing market has become over the past four years, with home prices and mortgage rates far outpacing wage growth and more and more entry-level buyers being priced out.

“Because mortgage rates were low, it was becoming cheaper to borrow to buy a home and this kept affordability somewhat under control. Then in 2022, and 2023, mortgage rates will more than double from a low of 3% to around 8%. This is the reason why its cost is increasing so much. [buying] A home,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.

Did he pay too much? A homeowner tours his new home in Washingtonville, New York (John Minchillo/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

People looking to buy a home need to earn $100,000 or more per year in 50 of the 100 U.S. metros analyzed by Redfin, and at least $50,000 everywhere else in the country. Analysts said the year-on-year increase in the income needed to buy a metro-level home was not adjusted for inflation.

In both Miami and Newark, NJ, home buyers had to put down 33% more in August than a year earlier Average price to buy a home – largest percentage increase compared to major US metros.

Redfin data showed that homebuyers in Miami needed to earn $143,000 annually to afford the area’s typical monthly mortgage payment of $3,580 during the same time frame. As of August, Newark buyers had to earn about $160,000 to afford an average mortgage payment of $3,989 per month.

Buyers are looking to larger metropolitan areas There were more difficult times.

According to Redfin, in San Francisco and San Jose, California, people who wanted to buy a home had to earn $400,000; It is growing by about 24% year on year. The following five most expensive markets were in California: In Anaheim you needed to earn $300,000 per year; Oakland, $250,000; San Diego, $241,000; Los Angeles, $237,281; and Oxnard, $233,000.

In Anaheim alone, the third most expensive market of all the metros in the study, the income needed to buy a median-priced home has increased 28.6% year over year. They were looking at monthly payments of $7,500 for a typical $1.1 million home.

And although home prices have softened in some metros, prices continue to rise due to low inventory of pre-owned homes on the market.

With existing homeowners reluctant to give up their ultra-low rates and move any time soon, the National Association of Realtors estimates that sales of previously owned homes will fall 20% by the end of the year.

“We may see a further decline in sales as the year ends,” Jeffrey Reuben, president of WSFS Mortgage, told Yahoo Finance. “I’ve spoken to our people on the phone, the general comment is that we’re hanging in there – but not seeing a rapid rebound. We’re operating at disappointing levels and it remains disappointing.”

Bargain area?

Rust Belt homebuyers have to earn less than other major metro areas, but they still make more than they did a year ago. The Rust Belt region stretches from upstate New York to the Midwest, and is known as an industrial area that was once booming with steel manufacturing and coal production.

Home prices in these areas are some of the most affordable you will come across.

Looking to shop in Detroit? You can get home while earning around $52,000 a year. While that’s up 19% from a year ago, it was also the lowest income needed to buy a home in the US.

These were followed by three Ohio metros (Akron, Dayton, and Cleveland), and Little Rock, Ark., where buyers needed to earn at least $60,000 to purchase a home.

A woman inspects listings at a real estate agency. (William West/AFP via Getty Images) (William West via Getty Images)

According to Redfin, so-called pandemic boomtowns — where remote workers flocked — were the only areas with the lowest growth in income needed to purchase. These include Austin, Phoenix and Boise.

In Austin, Texas, potential buyers had to earn $126,000 a year to afford a median-priced home, just 8% more than a year ago — the smallest increase among all the U.S. metros analyzed. This comes as home prices in Austin fell 7% year over year in August.

Buyers in Boise, Idaho need to earn 9% more than last year ($127,000), while homebuyers in Salt Lake City, Fort Worth, Texas and Lakeland, Florida saw a nearly 13% year-over-year increase. Is of.

‘We need to increase supply’

What needs to be done to reverse the trend of higher incomes? Simple: more homes on the market.

New listings rose 0.8% in August from a month earlier, according to Redfin, the second acceleration after a year of decline. Overall, new listings were still down 14.4% from a year ago.

Despite a modest increase in supply, the share of homes for sale hit a record low in August, Redfin analysts said. Total homes for sale declined 1.1% from a month earlier, while falling 20.8% year over year on a seasonally adjusted basis – the largest decline since June 2021.

“New listings have probably bottomed out,” Chen Zhao, head of Redfin Economics Research, said in a previous study. “Most homeowners who are feeling stressed by high rates have already decided not to sell. This means that many of today’s sellers are putting their homes on the market because in some cases divorce, family emergencies “Or they are required to do so because of return office policies.”

A sign is placed in front of a new condominium for sale in Los Angeles. (Credit: Mario Tama, via Getty Images) (Mario Tama via Getty Images)

Another promising sign: new construction. Newly constructed single-family homes are projected to account for nearly one-third of housing inventory nationwide by the second quarter of 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors.

For example: In Boise alone, new homes made up nearly 40% of single-family inventory in the second quarter, according to Redfin. This allows builders to offer attractive incentives to buyers to drive sales – such as mortgage rate reductions, upgrades, or having the price dropped by an average of 6%.

“The only way to sustainably lower prices is to increase supply,” Fairweather said. But “it will take a long time for that to happen.”

gabriella Is a personal finance and housing reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @__GabrielaCruz,

