Americans expected to break holiday spending records, Gen Z less likely to splurge

Gen Z shoppers are the least likely to splurge this holiday season, but many say the economy is to blame.

Holiday sales are expected to grow 3% to 4% this year compared to last Christmas, but with uncertainty in the U.S. economy, most shoppers say they are looking for better prices and promotions.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans will spend billions this holiday season, and the shopping has already begun at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

“Even though it’s not Black Friday, we’ve seen great deals. In fact, we’ve spent more than we planned,” said Ramiro Avila of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

McKinsey & Company’s latest Consumer Pulse survey found that this year’s holiday shopping season started earlier and will last longer than in 2022. Many shoppers begin receiving holiday promotion advertisements in September, a tactic used by retailers to attract consumers to spend earlier. Season.

Retailers began sending holiday promotion ads in September. With longer promotional windows, retailers hope to attract more consumers’ attention. (Mills Hayes/Fox News/Fox News)

Despite the deals starting early, Mall of America is still preparing for Black Friday and the mall has already set up barriers to prevent people waiting in line.

“Last year, we had over 10,000 shoppers within the first hour, so we’re expecting a bigger turnout this year,” said Jill Renslow, executive vice president of business development and marketing at Mall of America.

Renslow says the mall conducted its own survey of 2,500 shoppers and found that about half were in the same spending range as last year. However, shoppers are showing some concern about the economy and most people were looking to buy mostly apparel, shoes, toys and tech gifts for kids.

The NRF said 182 million people are expected to shop in stores and online from Thanksgiving to Cyber ​​Monday, an increase of 15.7 million from last year.

The organization’s survey found that nearly 60% of shoppers started browsing and shopping for the holidays in early November, but that didn’t impact the 74% of people who planned to shop during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Have been.

“Every year it’s getting harder and harder for people to find different and unique things that they don’t already have,” said Kathy Wyatt, who scoured the mall Wednesday for gift inspiration. She said she’s considering hitting the stores again on Black Friday if the weather is nice.

The NRF found that nearly 74% of those surveyed plan to shop during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend this year, and many are doing so in search of good deals. (Mills Hayes/Fox News/Fox News)

McKinsey & Company surveyed shoppers and found that nearly 80% of people plan to wait for better deals this year or look for cheaper alternatives to gifts.

“They’re still shopping, the demand is still there, but consumers are definitely spending with more caution than last year and we’ve seen that they’re less likely to splurge,” said Kelsey Robinson, a senior partner at the company. Are not willing to.”

McKinsey’s Consumer Pulse survey found that most Americans do not intend to spend money on gifts this year and that people 26 and younger – Gen Z – are the least likely to spend the money.

“I’ve been out of college for a year and it’s become a lot more frugal, especially as my rent costs have gone up a lot,” said Michael Groves, 22. “Some of my fun money that was usually in my budget. I’m trying to save more of that in case it’s going to come in.”

Other Gen Z buyers said they’re still spending a lot of money.

“I did some online shopping for my mom,” said Lwazi Masondo, 21, who is from South Africa. She said she still needs to do shopping for her siblings and father, and she hopes to do a little more shopping for herself as well. (Mills Hayes/Fox News/Fox News)

“I’ve already bought stuff for my girlfriend. I’ve already spent a lot of stuff, $250 to $300,” said Camden Rhodes, 18.

Gen Z buyers reported in a McKinsey survey that quality is slightly more important than quantity. Anjoli Moghan, 18, finds this to be true when shopping for her college roommates and friends.

“Of course, I don’t want it to be expensive, but price isn’t really the most important thing right now. It’s mostly personalized gifts,” Maughan said.

Gen Z shoppers are twice as likely to use “buy now, pay later” plans as other generations. According to a McKinsey survey, most consumers still prefer to use credit cards despite being in a better financial situation than before the pandemic.

