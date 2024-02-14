Americans can't get enough electric vehicles

In 2023, more than 7% of cars sold in the United States were electric vehicles. In some parts of the world, such as Norway, the percentage was 20%. In California, where I live, about 60% of people looking for a car in 2021 said they would at least consider an EV.

This surge in demand comes after years of slow sales. As recently as 2010, less than 100,000 cars on American roads were EVs. The number crossed the 1 million mark in 2018, an 80% increase from the previous year.

What explains this unexpected surge in the last few years?

The key word here is “appears”. And the answer reveals an interesting history that most people are completely unaware of.

I teach entrepreneurship at the USC Marshall School of Business and have been studying the EV market for over a decade. When I ask students, “How long have EVs been commercially available?” Most of them will answer five years, or 10, maybe 20. A person could point to an EV launched by General Motors in the 1990s whose name they can’t remember.

But occasionally, a precocious person – usually in the back row – will raise a hand and answer, “Since the early 1900s.”

This is almost the correct answer.

Electric vehicles and the long road to adoption

EV is a new old technology. Most people don’t know that they have been commercially available since the 1890s. At the time, there was a battle over how to make a car run better, or as business professors would call it, a battle of “dominant design.” The alternatives were the internal combustion engine, electricity and – as unlikely as it sounds – steam. Yes, it’s been so long since that battle was fought for the first time.

In the early 1900s about 40% of vehicles on the road were electric. But after Henry Ford’s first Model T, which used an internal combustion engine, left the production line in 1908, they all disappeared. EV has been trying to make a comeback since then. As the precocious person in the back of my class knows, they have been “the next big thing” for over 100 years.

So, what factors help explain why EVs lost the major design battles at the time – and why they seem to have a fighting chance today?

The ‘cool factor’ – but much more

Those who point to the Tesla Roadster as the first modern EV point to its fun, sporty, and luxurious reputation. And they’re right: The Tesla Roadster made EVs look great when it launched in 2008 – if also expensive, at more than US$100,000.

But there are many more factors that explain the growth in demand and, more importantly, the widespread adoption of EVs.

One reason for the increase in demand around 2010 is improved and more widely available charging infrastructure. In the US in 2009, there were less than 500 public and private charging stations nationwide; Today, their number is more than 100 times greater. This has helped reduce consumers’ “range anxiety”, the nagging fear that you’ll run out of “juice” before you reach a charging station.

But many other factors also play a role: the right set of models and options made available by manufacturers, better battery and charging technology and the right mix of government regulations and incentives. All have led to healthy consumer demand.

Adopting technology: It takes a village – and time

In addition to those technical and economic factors, the current study and my own ongoing research also show that the social conversation around EVs – what everyone in the world says and thinks about them – has also taken a turn for the better. Have turned.

Technology adoption is influenced by what is known as the “peer effect” – the desire to compare oneself to others. This is because people engage in “social comparison” by paying attention to what other people like them are doing and, more importantly, how those other people may view their behavior. For example, the same is true of solar panel adoption, another technology that, like EVs, has both individual and societal benefits.

As I mentioned earlier, the coolness factor has a positive impact on EV adoption. Driving a nice car matters because it looks cool. And when a car has been bad for so long, a fundamental – and positive – change in its public perception can drastically impact demand and adoption.

My research and other studies suggest that a turning point may have occurred in the mid-to-late 2010s, when both public attitudes and charging technology and infrastructure began to improve. It takes a village to give birth to a market.

The challenge of EV adoption is a reminder that many of our technologies are not just tools or equipment – ​​they are ways to get things done. Technology comes from the Greek word “techne”, which means a set of practices, habits, and a way to accomplish a goal.

Much of our technology, from early word processing software to today’s streaming services, depends on collective social behaviors and how they change – or, in many cases, do not.

For example, the standard “QWERTY” keyboard is not intuitive. But because it set the standard, it became the dominant design. It is now so efficient and so socially embedded that it can be easily changed.

New technologies cannot look too different from those we are used to, otherwise it will be very difficult for us to adopt them. That’s why EV charging plugs look like – you guessed it – gas pump nozzles.

In other words, good technologies must be compatible with existing behavior and customs, otherwise they will have to go a long way toward establishing new ones. Without this alignment, new technology will languish on the shelf for a long time but never come to fruition – as EVs almost did.

Hovig Tchelian is an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California.

