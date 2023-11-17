Americans are still fleeing high-tax states

I’ve never moved for tax reasons, but I have refused to consider some destinations (and turned down jobs) because I didn’t want to pay ruinous local rates or live under intrusive laws that Go hand in hand with predatory tax systems. Not surprisingly, I’m not the only one who notices the government’s tricky fingers when deciding where to live and work; Gathering data from government and private sources, the Tax Foundation says taxes play an important role in where people choose to live.

Americans are moving forward

“Each year, millions of Americans pack up and move from one state to another, giving them unique information about where to live, work, and travel,” said Andrey Yushkov and Katherine Lougheed, senior policy analysts at the Tax “What do people value when deciding whether to raise a family?” Foundation, wrote last week. “The latest IRS and Census data shows that people and businesses favor states with lower and structurally stronger tax systems, which can have a drag on state economic growth and government coffers.”

For many readers this may seem like a “sad” moment. All things being equal, which Not there. Do you prefer to live in a place where there is less risk than politicians racing to line their pockets and disrupt progress? And for ordinary people, the idea that higher taxes are a turn-off is common knowledge.

But we are not talking about ordinary people; We’re talking about government officials who use their long-suffering subjects like milking cows and prefer to do so without any consequences. There is even a cottage industry of pundits—like Stanford sociologist Cristobal Young, author of The myth of millionaire tax evasion-Who tell politicians what they want to hear.

That politicians are not as stupid as they pretend is evident from the efforts of high-tax jurisdictions to punish escapers. In 2018, Illinois legislators passed a law “to withdraw the tax exemption from any recipient business that chooses to relocate all or part of its business operations and the jobs created by its business out of the state. “

Republican Representative Gene Ives, who opposed the legislation, said, “What we can really do is build a fence at the border and then build a gate where we tax people who have left the state because they have come here to live and trade. “Haven’t decided to.” It was a joke at that time. “I mean this bill is ridiculous.”

Other annexation states challenge people’s claims that they have moved, requiring them to prove a change of residence. “If you’re thinking about moving from your high-tax location, chances are your state income tax auditor won’t let you go without a fight,” CNBC said in 2019.

This is because people to do Consider taxes when they decide where to live and do business. They also consider the economic environment that taxes help create in a jurisdiction.

Low taxes attract innovators

“Our study shows that high taxes negatively affect inventive activity and that inventors are geographically mobile in response to changes in tax incentives. Thus, tax policy can have a powerful effect on both the level and location of innovation. “Ufuk Akzigit (University of Chicago), John Grigsby (Northwestern University), Tom Nichols (Harvard Business School), and Stephanie Stancheva (Harvard University) wrote last year. Microeconomic Insights A study of inventors’ response to tax rates included nearly a century of data.

“Since the effect of taxes on innovation does not occur all at once but over time, our results suggest that taxes can affect cumulative technological progress, a central feature of economic growth,” he said.

Innovators have a documented history of establishing themselves and their businesses in low-tax environments. In doing so, they create thriving economies and opportunities that can attract others. This creates patterns that can be analyzed by people like Yushkov and Lougheed of the Tax Foundation. They compared Census and IRS migration data with information from private sources such as U-Haul and United Van Lines, which provide trucks in which household goods are transported from one state to another.

“IRS data shows that between 2020 and 2021, 26 states experienced a net gain in income tax filers from interstate migration – led by Florida (+128,228), Texas (+82,842), North Carolina (+40,828 ), Arizona (+32,636), and Tennessee (+30,292) – while 24 states and the District of Columbia suffered net losses – led by California (-158,220), New York (-142,109), Illinois (-53,910), Massachusetts (-25,029), and Louisiana (-14,113),” write Yushkov and Lougheed.

They add, “Consistent with last year’s edition of this publication, it is clear from the 2020-2021 IRS migration data that there is a strong positive relationship between state tax competitiveness and net migration.” “Overall, states with lower taxes and stronger tax structures experienced stronger inbound migration than states with higher taxes and more burdensome tax structures.”

Four of the top 10 destination states do not tax wages or salaries at all. “Eight of the top 10 states either waive personal income taxes on wage and salary income, keep a flat income tax, or are moving toward a flat income tax.”

This doesn’t mean that tax rates are everything when it comes to people’s decision-making process about what is a desirable place to live and work. But it does mean that taxes remain an important factor for many people, no matter how inconvenient that fact may be to politicians and pro-tax pundits.

Lower taxes create opportunities, which attract people

The important thing is that even though many people may not be studying the tax tables themselves and considering the aggressiveness of state revenue agencies in their views, taxes certainly play a major role for innovators when they make decisions. Let’s decide where to set up shop, because Microeconomic Insights The paper shows. They set up innovative companies and certainly create jobs and prosperity. to do Be prominent in people’s thoughts as they consider next steps.

Yushkov and Lougheed comment, “Sometimes taxpayers choose to move to a low-tax state, at least partially, to reduce their tax burden.” “But even those who do not consciously choose lower taxes may do so indirectly when they prioritize job opportunities and other factors related to a state’s economic competitiveness.”

The effects are cumulative over time, as creative, hard-working people and the businesses they build move from high-tax environments to lower-tax jurisdictions. The illegal tax environment could soon lead to a shortage of cows to milk and a shortage of taxpayers to mug.

