Americans are overdosing on weight-loss drugs with semaglutide

Poison centers across the U.S. have reportedly seen a 1,500% spike in calls related to popular weight-loss drugs — some of which appear to be accidental overdoses.

According to CNN, America’s Poison Centers (APC) received more than 3,000 calls in 2023 involving semaglutide, the drug synonymous with injectables Wegovy and Ozempic. The latter, though designed for the management of type 2 diabetes, has become increasingly popular thanks to its rapid weight loss side effects.

“Oftentimes, [the caller is] a person who maybe accidentally took a double dose or took the wrong dose,” APC clinical managing director Dr. Kait Brown told the cable news outlet. Two callers to the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center had reportedly taken 10 times the recommended dose.

In some cases, people who received injections were hospitalized for severe nausea.

Celebrities including Tracy Morgan and Sharon Osbourne have spoken about the effectiveness of Ozempic since the FDA approved the medicine in 2017 — though that approval was for the treatment of type 2 diabetes only.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey declined to reveal exactly which weight-loss drug she uses, but she did confirm this week that she’s taking medication to control her weight.

“I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control,” the TV trailblazer told People magazine, adding that she’s “done with the shaming” that comes with taking weight-loss drugs.

However, the FDA warns against increasing popular salt forms of semaglutide, which haven’t undergone the same testing as the drug’s injectable form. Such compounded versions tend to cost less for uninsured users, CNN said.

Brown suspects many of the calls coming in to poison control centers are the result of semaglutide compounds, which are sometimes sold in unapproved dosages.

Wegovy and Ozempic are available by prescription. The FDA has approved no generic versions.