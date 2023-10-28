Americans are moving to Florida and Texas and leaving California

Florida and Texas each welcomed more than 600,000 new residents from 2021 to 2022, the most of any state.

The largest migration occurred in California, totaling more than 800,000.

Many state-to-state movers say affordability is a major issue.

Americans move for a variety of reasons, although affordability seems to remain at the top of their list.

Florida and Texas welcomed the largest numbers of new residents between 2021 and 2022, at just under 740,000 and 670,000, respectively, according to new Census Bureau data. Southern states with warm weather like Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia also top the list.

Florida continues to attract the most new residents. It was also the fastest-growing state between 2020 and 2021, though some complained of trouble in paradise when faced with the state’s rising housing costs and notorious heat.

“So many people come on vacation for a week or two and think their life is going to be like this every day,” Miami real-estate agent Michael Bordenado told Insider in January.

Affordability has been a major draw to Texas, where Californians, in particular, have found they can capitalize on their high property values ​​for larger homes. Insider previously reported that many people have relocated to Texas because high housing costs have forced them out of the Golden State. One relocator said, “We felt like we were paying too much money to live in a city we weren’t enjoying.”

In terms of those leaving their home state, the Golden State has seen more residents leave than any other state between 2021 and 2022, as residents across the country look for affordability.

The former Madison Benedetto, of California, told Insider in October 2022 that her family was able to buy a home in South Carolina without a mortgage after cashing out their Palm Springs home. He said that his family is now debt free.

“With the money we made from selling our house in California, we were able to buy a boat, a motor home and pay off our car loan,” Benedetto said.

Take a look below at the top eight states where Americans moved in and out of between 2021 and 2022.

Source: www.businessinsider.com