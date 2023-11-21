American taxpayers are now slaves to interest payments

EJ Antony, public finance economist at the Heritage Foundation, says that due to increased expenditure on ‘making money’, consumers are becoming increasingly dependent on debt and reducing savings.

The interest on the federal debt is now so high that it is consuming 40% of all personal income taxes. The largest source of revenue for the federal government is being devoted solely to servicing the debt, without even paying it off.

The problem is getting worse day by day and will eventually cause even more pain for taxpayers.

The Fiscal Service’s most recent monthly Treasury statement showed that the Treasury Department paid $88.9 billion in October on interest on federal debt. This is almost double the payment made in October last year. Worse, the Treasury is projecting interest payments for the fiscal year to exceed $1 trillion. Every month, as the outlook worsens, the Treasury raises that forecast.

The $88.9 billion in interest is larger than all but two line items in the monthly report, and one of those items is just slightly larger than interest expense. The Department of Health and Human Services cost the treasury $89.8 billion while the Social Security Administration used $117.6 billion. The cost of servicing the debt exceeded everything else, including military spending.

For further context, interest payments in October were more than the combined spending of the Departments of Agriculture, Education, Energy, Homeland Security, Justice, State, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency and NASA!

This is the result of politicians in Washington accumulating $33.7 trillion of federal debt. It now takes one-fifth of all government revenue just to pay the interest, and the problem is rapidly spiraling out of control.

As deficit spending continues unchecked at the insistence of the Biden administration, the debt is growing at an alarming pace – by more than $500 billion in October alone. Along with higher interest rates, the cost of repaying a loan has increased at the fastest rate on record. This additional expenditure further increases the deficit, which of course further increases the total debt. The country is stuck in a vicious cycle.

Even if the deficit disappeared overnight, interest expenditure would still increase because the Treasury does not actually pay the debt when it is due – it overwrites the debt. This means that it issues new debt to repay the previously borrowed amount plus interest.

The problem is that debt issued today must pay today’s interest rates, so the Treasury is issuing debt at 5% that was previously issued at 1% to 2%.

It’s like the guy who gets a bunch of credit cards with low-interest teaser rates and maxes out the cards, hoping he can transfer any balances to new cards when the introductory rate runs out. but he discovers that no such offer now exists. Now financing charges are through the roof.

This tragic situation is a direct result of the Biden administration’s reckless spending and big-government agenda. If President Biden had done virtually nothing when he came into office and simply allowed one-time emergency spending to expire, government spending would have fallen so sharply that we would have a balanced budget today, with only interest on the debt. With half its current level.

Instead, the Biden administration and its big-spending allies in Congress have institutionalized multitrillion-dollar deficits, embedding the problem firmly in the fabric of federal finances.

To be clear, this problem is about policy, not about politics. While the Biden administration has pushed it violently into overreach, former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell are just two of the many Republicans who, over the last few years, have spent trillions of dollars that we didn’t have, And did so with enthusiasm.

The only way out of this debt death spiral is to cut government spending – and fast. The interest on loans is becoming so high that if expenditure is not drastically cut, the government will soon be forced to raise more revenue. That revenue would have to come from either very high explicit taxes or the hidden tax of inflation.

Regardless of the collection method, taxpayers will lose trillions of additional dollars. If federal finances continue on their current path, we are only a few years away from the entire income tax needed to finance the debt. If people are now struggling to get two meals a day, then by then they will be left without food.

