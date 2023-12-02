American Student Assistance Announces Strategic Alliance with Teaching Entrepreneurship Network

Boston- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit that is changing the way children learn about careers and pave the way for post-secondary education and career success, today announced that the organization has signed a 10-year, $25 million affiliation deal with the network. Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), the country’s leading entrepreneurship education organization.

Through this strategic alliance, NFTE and ASA will deliver high-quality entrepreneurship education programs, services and opportunities to middle and high school students from rural, marginalized and economically disadvantaged communities in person and digitally through school district partnerships. Will expand access. curriculum development and collaborative programming, and business plan competitions.

The agreement between ASA and NFTE includes an immediate $5 million unrestricted grant and annual matching grants of up to $2 million for the next 10 years. ASA’s support will help NFTE move from a school-by-school approach to a more systemic strategy of working with states and school districts to increase the number of schools, teachers and students the organization works with each school year. Can expand more effectively and efficiently. NFTE currently serves 50,000+ students annually in 30 US states. ASA’s support will allow NFTE to expand its position as one of the country’s largest entrepreneurship education nonprofits.

“Research shows that access to high-quality entrepreneurship education leads to better career and economic outcomes. Gene Eddy, CEO and President of ASA, said, “As part of our mission to engage many young people in planning their future through impactful entrepreneurial experiences, ASA is proud to enter into a new strategic alliance with NFTE. Is.” “As a leader in providing unique and engaging digital-first career preparation experiences to more than 15 million children annually, this association reflects our commitment and intentional focus on learners in historically underrepresented communities.

Curricular development and programming includes NFTE’s new Exploring Careers curriculum, which provides teens with a comprehensive exploration of career opportunities. The alliance will also enable NFTE’s pitch competition programs, including its high-profile business plan competition series known as the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge.

In addition, the alliance will fund professional development for teachers; Research that clarifies the benefits of career readiness programming through entrepreneurship education; and support statewide policies that promote students’ attainment of credentials and certificates in entrepreneurship.

Dr. JD LaRock, CEO of NFTE, said, “This partnership builds on NFTE’s long-term relationship with ASA, a fellow supporter of the power of entrepreneurship education, and aligns the missions of our two organizations to help youth discover what It’s who they are and what they like.” “I look forward to continuing our mutual efforts to foster creativity, success and self-realization among the youth of our country.”

NFTE established the idea of ​​entrepreneurial mindset as a set of skills and attitudes that can be learned, practiced, and refined through experience. It is the foundation of the nonprofit’s nearly four decades of work with youth from under-resourced communities. NFTE’s research-based, award-winning entrepreneurship programs are designed to activate and develop an entrepreneurial mindset, which not only enhances college and career readiness but uniquely prepares learners for the future of work. . Developing an entrepreneurial mindset lays the foundation for lifelong success, and effective entrepreneurship education can reduce educational and workplace inequities.

As part of the strategic alliance, Jean Eddy will join NFTE’s Board of Directors, and Dr. LaRocque will be appointed to ASA’s Board of Directors.

About American Student Aid® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit that is changing the way children learn about careers and pave the way for post-secondary education and career success. ASA believes that all students should have equal access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they are able to make informed, confident decisions about their future. ASA fulfills its mission by providing free digital-first experiences, including Futurescape® and Next Voice™, and EvolveMe™, directly to millions of students, and through impact investing and philanthropic support for teachers, arbiters, and others. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

About Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE)

The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites entrepreneurial mindsets with unique learning experiences that empower students to create their own futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students in 30 U.S. states and 31 countries. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than 1.25 million students by providing programs through in-school, out-of-school, in-person, online and hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

