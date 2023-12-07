This is the fourth sexual assault lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul in recent weeks, with the complainant naming herself under a pseudonym. Combs has denied the allegations and said he was looking for a “quick payday”.

American rapper and producer Sean Combs, better known as Puff Daddy or Diddy, is facing his fourth sexual assault trial in recent weeks. A woman, under the pseudonym Jane Doe, has accused Combs of participating in the gang rape of her in 2003, when she was 17 years old.

In her lawsuit, the woman says she met Harvey Pierre, then president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment record label, in a lounge in Detroit when she was in the 11th grade in high school.

According to her, Pierre flew her on a private jet to New York to meet Combs, 34, in a recording studio. Once there, she claims she was given drugs and alcohol until she was unable to consent to sex. Then Combs, Pierre, and a third man she did not know allegedly took turns raping her.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, includes as evidence of her allegations photographs which, according to the plaintiffs, were taken at night at Daddy’s House recording studio. One of them shows a woman sitting on Combs’ lap.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff has since suffered “extreme emotional distress, which has affected nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships.”

Four abuse cases in recent weeks

Sean Combs has received three other similar complaints in the past few weeks.

On November 16, his former girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura sued him, accusing him of physical abuse, sex trafficking, and rape over the course of a decade. The matter was settled out of court the next day on confidential grounds.

A week later, two more women filed additional lawsuits against Combs, also accusing him of physical and sexual violence.

Combs’ latest accuser says she decided to come forward after reading news reports about the first of these lawsuits.

The rapper has denied all allegations

‘enough is enough’

Sean Combs posted a statement on his Instagram account on Wednesday denying the allegations against him.

“For the last few weeks, I have been sitting quietly and watching people try to assassinate my character,” he wrote. “Let me be very clear: I did not do any of the terrible things that I am accused of.”

The rapper claims his plaintiffs are just “looking for a quick payday.”

Those lawsuits were among more than 3,700 legal claims filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily suspended certain legal deadlines to give sexual assault victims one last chance to sue over abuse that happened years or decades ago. Had done it.

