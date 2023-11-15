Nov. 14—THOMASVILLE — After repeated calls to the Thomasville Police Department, the Thomasville City Council continued a show cause hearing for American Legion Post 519 on Monday evening. The show cause hearing ultimately resulted in Post 519’s liquor license being suspended for six months, much to the dismay of its patrons.

During his previous hearing, Major Shane Harris of the Thomasville Police Department explained that in 2021, TPD began responding more frequently to the Wright St. and Hopkins St. area due to large parties.

“These disturbances to which we were responding led to a surge of citizen complaints,” he told the council. “As a result of the disturbance TPD asked other agencies to help clear the streets and restore peace.”

When responding to calls, TPD often found that there were more individuals than officers, and for safety reasons, other resources were called in, including the Georgia State Patrol and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris provided a call log from E911, detailing 57 calls so far in the 2023 calendar year as a result of large crowds, shootings and citizen complaints.

The council also heard from Steven Reynolds, Second District Commander of the Legion, who assured the City Council that many of the calls due to crowding were not from people socializing at the American Legion, but from people walking down the street and passing the building. Were from.

Hearing both explanations, the City Council did its own research and found that American Legion Post 519 was “a trouble spot and public nuisance.”

Councilwoman Wanda Warren made a motion to suspend his liquor license for six months, effective immediately.

If all conditions set forth in suspending the alcohol license are followed, American Legion Post 519 may return for another show cause hearing in six months, where the City Council may decide to suspend the license, revoke privileges, or revoke the license. Can choose option. Licensed fully.

Warren explained that American Legion Post 519 must provide a plan for how they intend to provide security and protection to control, deter, and mitigate large crowds that may cause illegal parking, loitering, fighting, and public nuisance. . Additionally, a plan should be provided as to how they will prevent members and guests from purchasing beer, wine or liquor. The plan must be provided to the City Council by December 13, 2023.

Other conditions that must be met by December 13 include providing the Legion charter to the City Council, providing a 2023 business license, providing a written statement of commitment to the safety of neighborhoods and residences adjacent to the Legion, undergoing no police inspection Is. Prior notice and undergo fire safety inspection as soon as possible.

Sales tax reports for 2021-September 2023, as well as food and beverage sales reports for 2021-September 30,2023, must also be provided.

Commissioner Todd Mobley asked if the license suspension could be lifted if all of these conditions were met by the deadline and was informed it could be with council approval.

The council then approved Warren’s proposal in accordance with the terms 4–0, with council member Terry Scott absent due to his membership in the U.S. Army.

Reynolds was understandably frustrated and disappointed, claiming that the City Council had no “real evidence” to support his proposal.

However, this is not the first time that American Legion Post 519’s license has been suspended.

Documents from 2008 show that Legion’s license was first suspended on 24 November 2008, when it was declared a problem venue. The license was later reinstated until 2014, when it was suspended pending a show cause hearing following a firing.

After being reinstated, the license was once again suspended for a year in 2016, after evidence emerged that a large crowd had broken out, resulting in a major fight, resulting in serious injuries.

